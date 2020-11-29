November 29, 2020
Neymar Reaches 50 Ligue 1 Goals In Record Time In 21st Century

No player has scored half a century of Ligue 1 goals in fewer games than Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar since 2000

Omnisport 29 November 2020
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has reached 50 goals in Ligue 1 in record time for players this century. (More Football News)

The Brazil star struck in Saturday's home game against Bordeaux, equalising from the spot after winning a first-half penalty himself.

Neymar, who warmed up in a shirt paying tribute to the late Diego Maradona, had a hand in Moise Kean's quick second, too.

The leveller was Neymar's 50th league goal for PSG in what was only his 58th appearance in France's top flight since he joined in August 2017 in a world-record €222million move from Barcelona.

The previous quickest to the tally since 2000 was former PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who needed 59 games.

Radamel Falcao is next, scoring 50 in 72 games, just ahead of Pauleta (75 games) and Kylian Mbappe (88 games).

Neymar, 28, has won eight domestic trophies since moving to the French capital, including three consecutive league titles.

He has yet to deliver the Champions League, though, with PSG reaching the final for the first time last season only to lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

