The 19-year-old was drafted into the Indian team as a replacement of the suspended KL Rahul.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2019
Courtesy: Twitter (BCCI)
Chances of Shubman Gill making his ODI debut on Wednesday against hosts New Zealand at Napier are bright. With India trying out all the possible combinations ahead of the World Cup, the talented batsman can find himself in the midst of things.

On the eve of the tour opener, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the 19-year-old sweating it out in his first net session with the senior team.

Watch it here:

The 19-year-old was drafted into the Indian team as a replacement of the suspended KL Rahul.

Gill's promotion to the senior team at an opportune time when the Indian camp is looking to try out as many as possible combinations ahead of the World Cup.

And the talented Punjab batsman has been making all the right noises. He was part of India A squad that toured New Zealand last month.

The top-order batsman has been in a sublime form and scored 790 runs for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, averaging 98.75. He was also named the player of the tournament following India's win in the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year.

 

