Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury

The 39-year-old Kenyan said pandemic-related travel restrictions have stopped her from coming to Europe to get treatment on an injury sustained in 2019.

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury
Mary Keitany won the London Marathon three times, in 2011, '12 and '17. | Courtesy: London Marathon

Trending

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T21:01:08+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 9:01 pm

Marathon runner Mary Keitany retired from the sport on Wednesday because of a back injury, ending a career in which she won multiple races in London and New York and set the world record for a women-only race.

The 39-year-old Kenyan said pandemic-related travel restrictions have stopped her from coming to Europe to get treatment on an injury sustained in 2019.

"Every time I thought I had got over the injury and started training hard, it became a problem again,” Keitany said.

"So now is the time to say goodbye — if only as an elite runner — to the sport I love so much."

Keitany won the London Marathon three times, in 2011, '12 and '17. In her victory in 2017, she finished in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 1 second. Only two women — Brigid Kosgei and Paula Radcliffe — have run a marathon quicker and they were in races also containing male pacesetters.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

World Athletics makes a distinction between the record times set by Keitany and Kosgei, who ran the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04.

Keitany was a four-time winner of the New York City Marathon (2014-16 and '18), and also won the world half marathon title in 2009.

he said she has no specific plans for the future and is looking forward to spending more time with her family.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Other Sports Retirement Marathon Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Michael Artherton Slams England For Cancelling Pakistan Tour, Talks About 'More Interest' In IPL

Michael Artherton Slams England For Cancelling Pakistan Tour, Talks About 'More Interest' In IPL

English Premier League Clubs Set To Trial Safe Standing In Stadiums

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Face Rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders

A Quadruple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League 2021: Team-wise Breakdown

I-League: COVID-19 Vaccination Exception For U-18 Players

Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan Cricket: Will ICC Allow AFG To Play In T20 World Cup?

ICC Charges Marlon Samuels For Breaching Anti-corruption Code

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Charge In Dubai

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Sports

India Used Fake News To Sabotage New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan, Claims PAK IB Minister Fawad Chaudhry

India Used Fake News To Sabotage New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan, Claims PAK IB Minister Fawad Chaudhry

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Withdraw From Sudirman Cup On Medical Grounds

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Withdraw From Sudirman Cup On Medical Grounds

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Beat Kerala Blasters To Enter Quarter-finals

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC Beat Kerala Blasters To Enter Quarter-finals

Read More from Outlook

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Ex-gratia assistance will be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations.

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says He Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says He Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

Outlook Web Desk / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement