Manchester City Duo Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus Test Positive For Coronavirus

Manchester City revealed on Christmas Day that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and another two members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus. (More Football News)

Striker Jesus scored an early opening goal in the 4-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win at Arsenal on Tuesday, while defender Walker made a substitute appearance.

The duo will miss the Boxing Day Premier League encounter with Newcastle United as they self-isolate after contracting COVID-19.

City face Everton two days later in a hectic festive period before a trip to Chelsea on January 3.

Pep Guardiola's side then take on Manchester United in a mouthwatering EFL Cup semi-final derby at Old Trafford on January 6.

City said in a statement: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

"All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine