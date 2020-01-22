Man Admits To Cheating, After Caught Kissing On Live Camera In Football Match: REPORT

Football matches are always a good idea to take that special person out for a date! But then a man in Ecuador faced its brunt, when he took his girlfriend for a match between Barcelona SC and Delfin. The problem was that he was cheating on his partner. The spotlight fell on him when the Kiss Cam in the stadium, caught him kissing the unknown lady. According to a Metro.co.uk report, the man's name is Deyvi Andrade.
He was captured kissing a girl next to him. But just soon as he realized that it was being broadcasted live on television and the big screen, he distanced himself from the woman to much awkwardness.
Now, Andrade has taken to Instagram to confess to his wife, and also to ask her to come back to his life. He wrote in Spanish, "I want to go back to living these moments by your side my lovely, I am really sorry and this is why I've come out in public to comment on this nonsense, so I can ask you to forgive me here on Instagram. I'm so confused but I want to get you back #forgiveme #Iloveyou #comeback."
QUIERO VOLVER A VIVIR ESTOS MOMENTOS JUNTO A TI MI PRECIOSA, ESTOY MUY ARREPENTIDO Y ASÍ COMO SALÍ EN PÚBLICO COMETIENDO ESA BURRADA ASÍ MISMO TE VOY A PEDIR DISCULPAS EN UN EN VIVO AQUÍ EN INSTAGRAM, ESTOY MUY CONFUNDIDO PERO QUIERO RECUPERARTE ðÂÂÂ #perdoname #teamo #regresa
Meanwhile, he also slammed his critics on Facebook. "I'm going to defend my honour and my pride as a man until the end... We all fail and we all repent, thank you to those who have invited me to church and if I go it is so I can heal my family," he said.
