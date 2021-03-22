WI Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: West Indies Look To Pile Misery On Sri Lanka

West Indies will look to consolidate their position after dismissing Sri Lanka for 169 on the first day of the first cricket Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. They will resume Day 2's play on 13/0 with Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell unbeaten on 3 off 36 and 7 off 44. On an eventful opening day, Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first. His predecessor Jason Holder, then, produced a sublime spell of pace bowling to claim five wickets for 27 runs in just 17.4 overs. Veteran pacer Kemar Roach took three wickets while spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took one. For Sri Lanka, lahiru Thirimanne top-scored with 180-ball 70. Follow second day's play of the first WI vs SL Test match here:

