March 22, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  WI Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: West Indies Look To Pile Misery On Sri Lanka

WI Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: West Indies Look To Pile Misery On Sri Lanka

Follow Day 2 live updates and cricket scores of the first Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
WI Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: West Indies Look To Pile Misery On Sri Lanka
Having lost both T20Is and ODIs, Sri Lanka now face another massive task in the Test series
Composite: Kraigg Brathwaite and Dimuth Karunaratne
WI Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: West Indies Look To Pile Misery On Sri Lanka
outlookindia.com
2021-03-22T17:50:04+05:30

West Indies will look to consolidate their position after dismissing Sri Lanka for 169 on the first day of the first cricket Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. They will resume Day 2's play on 13/0 with Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell unbeaten on 3 off 36 and 7 off 44. On an eventful opening day, Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first. His predecessor Jason Holder, then, produced a sublime spell of pace bowling to claim five wickets for 27 runs in just 17.4 overs. Veteran pacer Kemar Roach took three wickets while spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took one. For Sri Lanka, lahiru Thirimanne top-scored with 180-ball 70. Follow second day's play of the first WI vs SL Test match here:

Live Scorecard | Day 1 Report | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Virat Kohli's Take On DRS: Umpire's Call Creates Confusion, If Ball Is Hitting Stumps It Should Be Out

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Lahiru Thirimanne Jason Holder Antigua Cricket West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka national cricket team live Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos