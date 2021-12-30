Live Streaming Of U-19 Asia Cup Final: Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Check match and telecast details of the U-19 Asian Cup 2021 between India and Sri Lanka. India are seven-time champions. Sri Lanka, who have lost their four previous finals to India, are looking for their maiden title.

India and Sri Lanka are meeting for the fifth time in an U-19 Asia Cup final. India have won the previous four finals. Watch India U-19 vs Sri Lanka U19 final live. | Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council

2021-12-30T21:45:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 9:45 pm

India hammered Bangladesh by 163 runs in the semi-final on Thursday to enter the final of U-19 Asian Cup 2021. They will take on Sri Lanka, who defeated Pakistan in another semifinal, in the final on Friday. The IND vs SL final match will be telecast live and fans can also stream it online. (More Cricket News)

Seven-time champions India are the most successful team and this will be their eighth final in the tournament's nine editions. The only time they failed to make the final was in 2017 when the Himanshu Rana-led India finished third in their group, behind Bangladesh and Nepal.

India, the two-time defending champions, will start favourites against Sri Lanka. India have never lost a final of the U-19 Asia Cup. They, however, shared the trophy with Pakistan in 2012 after the final match was ended in a tie.

This will be Sri Lankan colts' fifth final appearance after in 1989, 2003, 2016 and 2018, all against India. In the 2018 final in Dhaka, they lost by 144 runs with Harsh Tyagi taking six wickets for 38 runs after Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 85 off 113 balls.

Both India and Sri Lanka finished their respective groups second, to Pakistan (A) and Bangladesh (B).

All you need to know about the U-19 Asia Cup 2021 final between India and Sri Lanka:

Match: India U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19
Date: December 31 (Friday), 2021
Time: 11:00 AM IST/9:30 AM local
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Squads:

India: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal

Sri Lanka: Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen de Silva (vc), Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Abhishek Liyanaarachchi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyange. 

