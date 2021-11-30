Live Streaming, IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Retained Players Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch Live

Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will submit the list of players retained for the 2022 edition on Tuesday (November 30). Star India and Disney+ Hotstar will telecast live a special program on IPL retention.

MS Dhoni, left, and Virat Kohli, right, have reportedly been retained by Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-11-30T11:58:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 11:58 am

As the eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) teams make last-ditch efforts to keep players of their choice in the lead up to the mega auction next year, here's everything you need to know about the retention and how to watch. (More Cricket News)

After the eight teams revealed their retention players, the two new teams (to be based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad) will pick a maximum of three players between December 1 and 25 before the mega auction in January.

The existing teams can retain a maximum of four players, not more than three Indians and not more than two overseas recruits. The IPL 2022 retention deadline is Tuesday (November 30).

The IPL 2022 retention, now a full-fledged ceremony, will take place on November 30 in India with the so-called event kicking off at 9:30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on digital gadgets and smart TVs.

Star India, which secured the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League for the 2018-22 period, will broadcast the 'event' featuring experts, commentators and former cricketers on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi/HD.

Live streaming of IPL 2022 retention will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Early reports suggest that MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell have been retained by their respective franchises for the 2022 IPL season.

Here's the list of players who are reportedly retained so far:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson

IPL will become a 10-team league from the 2022 season. And the BCCI has enhanced buying powers for the team by setting the expenditure purse to INR 90 crore while setting various retention slabs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Alok Kohli KL Rahul Cricket Cricket - IPL Live streaming Sports
