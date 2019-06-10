The 15th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 sees a desperate and winless South Africa and a power-packed West Indies, at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Faf du Plessis' Proteas are already in the virtual knock-out stage, and their first do-or-die match is against the Caribbeans. Welcome to our live coverage and get the latest updates and live score of SA vs WI here.

14:25 hrs IST: Toss in five minutes. A defeat would all but end South Africa's hopes of making it to the semi-finals.

14:24 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - The Proteas have claimed victory in four of their six matches against West Indies at the World Cup, including their previous three encounters.

14:20 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup game between South Africa and West Indies.

Following their three successive defeats, the chances of South Africa finishing in the top-four to qualify for the next stage look rather bleak. But a good win against the Windies will certainly revive their campaign. With six group matches remaining, Du Plessis & Co must seek every possible inspiration and the reason to turn around their campaign.

South Africa lost to hosts and top-ranked England in the tournament opener, which was followed by defeats against a fast-rising Bangladesh and hot favourites India.

For the Windies, which has become the stable of limited-overs (read: T20) mercenaries, the match will once again test their resolve and present another opportunity to prove that Caribbean cricket is not all about individual flair representing a disparate group of countries.

The Jason Holder-led side has the firepower and all the possible means – superstars, legacy and of course pride. But killing their game is – the unpredictability, possibly the bane for any sporting side.

They thrashed Pakistan, and then lost to Australia after reducing the defending champions to 38/4.

Key Facts



- South Africa lead the World Cup head-to-head record with four wins in six meetings (including their previous three encounters), while the Windies have two.

- South Africa have lost first three matches in the World Cup tournament for the first time.

- They have lost four matches in a single World Cup twice, in Australia and New Zealand in 1992 and In West Indies in 2007.

- Chris Gayle with 40 sixes, in 28 matches (28 innings), holds the record of hitting the highest number of sixes in World Cup.

Key quotes



"It's a game (vs India) that I really hoped that we would win. There was a lot on that game. It was going to give us some breathing space. So now we've just got a stiff challenge ahead of us, but we're ready to stand up, rise up to it." - South Africa quick, Kagiso Rabada.



"We are obviously confident, but we have to respect South Africa as well. They are a good side. They have lost three games. We know they have got world-class players so we can't underestimate their ability and we have to go out and play hard and smart cricket and stick to our game plans." - West Indies assistant coach, Roddy Estwick.

Squads

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas



South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi