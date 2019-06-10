﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Yuvraj Singh Retires: From Virender Sehwag's Tribute To Stuart Broad’s Brilliant Message, How Cricket World Reacted

Yuvraj Singh Retires: From Virender Sehwag's Tribute To Stuart Broad’s Brilliant Message, How Cricket World Reacted

There was no shortage of tributes to Yuvraj Singh as the news of his retirement filtered through on Monday, with Virender Sehwag, Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli leading the way on social media

Outlook Web Bureau 10 June 2019
Yuvraj Singh Retires: From Virender Sehwag's Tribute To Stuart Broad’s Brilliant Message, How Cricket World Reacted
Virender Sehwag said that 'players will come and go, but players like Yuvraj SIngh are very rare to find'.
Courtesy: Twitter (@virendersehwag)
Yuvraj Singh Retires: From Virender Sehwag's Tribute To Stuart Broad’s Brilliant Message, How Cricket World Reacted
outlookindia.com
2019-06-10T18:50:31+0530
Also Read

Hailed as one of the greatest ever match-winners for India, Yuvraj Singh brought down the curtains on his brilliant career. The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

Honouring the ferocious southpaw, his former team-mate Virender Sehwag said that "Players will come and go, but players like Yuvraj are very rare to find".

England pacer, Stuart Broad, who was hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj, hailed th Indian all-rounder as a legend in a seemingly conciliatory message, which reads:

India captain Virat Kohli thanked Yuvraj for giving "so many memories and victories."

Former India opener, who also played a vital role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph hailed Yuvraj as "the best ever white ball cricketer India had".

Mohammad Kaif, his long-time partner in crime, also said that Yuvraj is "One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game".

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen used 'pie-chucker' incident to wish Yuvi a happy retirement.

While announcing his retirement, Yuvraj told reporters that he has decided to move on.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yuvraj Singh Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli Mohammad Kaif Gautam Gambhir Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Arc Vector Capable Of Hitting 200kmph Heads For Production!
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters