Hailed as one of the greatest ever match-winners for India, Yuvraj Singh brought down the curtains on his brilliant career. The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

Honouring the ferocious southpaw, his former team-mate Virender Sehwag said that "Players will come and go, but players like Yuvraj are very rare to find".

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

England pacer, Stuart Broad, who was hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj, hailed th Indian all-rounder as a legend in a seemingly conciliatory message, which reads:

India captain Virat Kohli thanked Yuvraj for giving "so many memories and victories."

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

Former India opener, who also played a vital role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph hailed Yuvraj as "the best ever white ball cricketer India had".

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019

Mohammad Kaif, his long-time partner in crime, also said that Yuvraj is "One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game".

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen used 'pie-chucker' incident to wish Yuvi a happy retirement.

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue!



Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin PietersenðÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂ (@KP24) June 10, 2019

While announcing his retirement, Yuvraj told reporters that he has decided to move on.