West Indies will begin their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham today. Jason Holder's side has shown good form in the lead-up to the tournament, amassing 421 against New Zealand in a warm-up fixture at Bristol. Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost their last 10 ODIs on the trot and also suffered a defeat in a warm-up match against Afghanistan last week. Get live cricket score and live updates of West Indies vs Pakistan here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

14:37 hrs IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

14:32 hrs IST: West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.

14:29 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - West Indies have won five of their six completed ODIs played at Trent Bridge.

14:14 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Pakistan have won seven of their last nine ODIs against West Indies.

14:10 hrs IST: We'll have the toss in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, this is what Ben Stokes had to say after taking a miraculous catch against South Africa in the tournament opener at The Oval.

13:47 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the second match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between West Indies and Pakistan.

A 4-0 series loss to tournament hosts England extended Pakistan's losing streak, but they can take heart from the fact they won the last major ICC tournament in the United Kingdom, the 2017 Champions Trophy. Pakistan, riding some solid batting performances, stunned India to win the title.

Pakistan have Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman who are in great form. In bowling department, they have the likes of young leg-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi, once star pacer Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz and the robust Hasan Ali, who can dismantle any opposition batting line-up on their day. Bowling has always been Pakistan's strength.

The only thing that they need to be wary of is their fielding which has let them down in the past.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been impressive in the 50-over format this year. They squared a ODI series against the No. 1 ranked side England 2-2 before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh in Ireland.