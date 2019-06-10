﻿
One of the highlights of Yuvraj Singh's career remained the six sixes in one over against England pacer Stuart Broad in the World Twenty20 2007

10 June 2019
Yuvraj Singh last played for India in an ODI match against West Indies on June 30, 2017.
India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has called a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel Monday, triggering speculations that he may announce his retirement.

Swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket on Monday. The Chandigarh-born cricketer captured the imagination of world cricket with his effortless power-hitting, gravity-defying fielding abilities and gentle spin bowling.

"Only if I could articulate what cricket has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have and it is the reason why I sit here today," said Yuvraj, whose on-field exploits defined India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Here we revisit that breathtaking perfect over, six sixes, against England pacer Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup:

That innings in Kingsmead was a moment not many cricket fans will forget. That performance against England took Yuvraj on top of the pile of fastest fifties in a T20I match, scoring 50 in just 12 balls, a record that still stands the test of time.

A fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully treating the rare germ cell tumour.

(With Agency inputs)

