On Day Yuvraj Singh Retires, He Reveals 'Worst Day' And Why He 'Hates' Cricket

In an emotional press conference in Mumbai, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from the game and said it was time for him to 'move on'. In nearly two decades at the international level, Yuvraj amassed 11,778 runs across formats - including 17 centuries and 71 half-centuries. He also played a key role in India's two big triumphs - the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. (2019 CRICKET WORLD CUP FULL COVERAGE | FULL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE)

The 37-year-old recalled several cherished memories he treasures from the overall experience, while also discussing his worst.

“I love the sport but I also hate the sport. I love the sport because it has given everything to me. I hate it because the game has been very tough on me mentally,” said Yuvraj.

"I would say I am extremely lucky to play 400-plus games for India. I would've not imagined doing this when I started my career as a cricket. Through this journey, some matches that remain in my memory are - the 2002 NatWest series final, my first Test hundred in Lahore in 2004, the 2007 Test series in England, of course the six sixes and the 2007 T20 World Cup. And then the most memorable one was the 2011 World Cup finals.

"And then, probably the worst day in my career, was the 2014 World T20 final against Sri Lanka where I scored 11 off 21 balls. It was so shattering that I felt my career was over.”

‘Would Have Liked To Play More Games In IPL’

Yuvraj, who represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019, said he would have liked more opportunities to play in IPL 2019 and bow out on a high but that didn’t happen as he got just four matches for the four-time champions. The southpaw managed 98 runs at 24.50 including a half-century.

“My career started in 2000 and it has been 19 years. I was confused with my career and how I would end it. I would have been satisfied if I could have played more games in IPL 2019 would have been happy to leave the sport with that. But you don’t get everything in life. I had decided last year that this IPL would be my last and I’ll give it my best shot,” said Yuvraj, who also played for Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the IPL.

Yuvraj also expressed his desire to play in the overseas domestic T20 leagues provided he gets the approval from the BCCI.

“I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It’s been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL.

“Now I would like to enjoy myself. With BCCI’s permission I would like to go and play. Just have fun for this year and maybe next year, whatever is left in me. It’s been a very long and hard journey and I think I deserve that,” he said.