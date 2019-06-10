Yuvraj Singh, India's 2011 Cricket World Cup Hero, Announces Retirement

India's 2011 Cricket World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement. The left-handed batting all-rounder from Punjab, who played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League this year, said he "had decided to move on" at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

Brought into national reckoning by former captain Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh made his ODI debut against Kenya in Nairobi on October 3, 2000 in the ICC Champions Trophy. Since then, he played 304 matches, scoring 8,701 runs and taking 111 wickets.

Yuvraj also played 40 Test matches and 231 Twenty20 games. The 37-year-old played his last international game -- a ODI -- against the West in North Sound on June 30, 2017.

Son of former Indian pacer Yograj Singh, Yuvraj is married to filmstar Hazel Keech.