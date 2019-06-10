Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa Remain Winless As West Indies Clash Washed Out

South Africa's slim hopes of reaching the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals were dented further as their match with West Indies was washed out on Monday after only 45 deliveries at the Rose Bowl. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

Heavy rain in Hampshire put paid to proceedings after a start that promised much, with the Proteas reduced to 29/2.

Sheldon Cottrell's pace proved too much for both Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram, but it would all be in vain as both sides had to settle for a point apiece from a game abandoned with no result.

West Indies return to action at the Rose Bowl against England on Friday while South Africa, who are still without a win in the tournament and staring at a likely group-stage elimination, travel to Cardiff to face Afghanistan the following day.