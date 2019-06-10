Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa Remain Winless As West Indies Clash Washed Out

﻿
South Africa's search for a first win in the 2019 Cricket World Cup goes on after their match with West Indies fell victim to rain.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned due to incessant rain in Southampton on Monday.
South Africa's slim hopes of reaching the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals were dented further as their match with West Indies was washed out on Monday after only 45 deliveries at the Rose Bowl. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE

Heavy rain in Hampshire put paid to proceedings after a start that promised much, with the Proteas reduced to 29/2.

Sheldon Cottrell's pace proved too much for both Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram, but it would all be in vain as both sides had to settle for a point apiece from a game abandoned with no result.

West Indies return to action at the Rose Bowl against England on Friday while South Africa, who are still without a win in the tournament and staring at a likely group-stage elimination, travel to Cardiff to face Afghanistan the following day.

