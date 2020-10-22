RR Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: It's David Warner Vs Jofra Archer, Smith Vs Rashid Khan In Dubai

Technically, both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad can still qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs. Alongside Chennai Super Kings, RR and SRH have struggled in this IPL and worse, have lost games from winning positions. Rajasthan Royals have eight points from 10 matches and are currently sixth in the standings. RR won their last game against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh with six points but have played a match less. SRH lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by Super Over. The RR vs SRH will see a few mini battles but both teams will need partnerships and nerves of steel to make an impact. To see RR pacer Jofra Archer steaming into SRH captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow or Kane Williamson will surely be entertaining. On the flip side, to see SRH's Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan up against Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith will be a mouth-watering opportunity. A month on from their first game in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals have been through the highs and lows the IPL has to offer. With only four games remaining, the Steve Smith-led side would look to step on the pedal and get another win in what is another potential do or die clash. Get live cricket scores of RR vs SRH here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | Fixtures)

