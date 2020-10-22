RR Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Dubai

October 22, 2020
Corona
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals both face a must-win game in Dubai today. SRH lost the first-leg IPL 2020 contest versus RR from a winning position. Follow today's RR vs SRH live here

22 October 2020
How the Rajasthan Royals batsmen handles Sunrisers Hyderabad's Afghan spinner Rashid Khan (right) will be in Thursday's RR vs SRH IPL 2020 match in Dubai
Courtesy: BCCI
2020-10-22T17:08:00+05:30

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals need to clinch full points if they have to remain in the race for a berth in IPL 2020 playoffs. The first-leg match between the two teams was also played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and RR stole SRH's thunder with a stunning late order batting display by Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. Both teams have a number of match-winners but all eyes will be on how Ben Stokes (RR) handles SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The RR vs SRH game should see an intense battle between Jofra Archer (RR) and David Warner (SRH). Kane Williamson is a doubtful starter but if he is available, SRH could use him as an opener to counter Archer. Rajasthan Royals have eight points from 10 matches and are currently sixth in the standings. RR won their last game against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh with six points but have played a match less. SRH lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by Super Over. Follow live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of RR vs SRH here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES)

