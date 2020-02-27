New Zealand bowlers put in a good display to restrict India to 133/8 in 20 overs, with Shafali Verma registering 46 off 34 deliveries. New Zealand had a slow start, losing crucial wickets, eventually Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen being left at the end to guide them to a win. New Zealand needed 34 off the last two overs, with Kerr edging them closer, only for Shikha Pandey to wrap things up with a yorker in the final delivery. India win by four runs and have qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup. Follow here highlights of India Women (IND) Vs New Zealand Women (NZ).

Report | Live Streaming | Cricket News

12:25 hrs IST:1 leg bye. Pandey sends a yorker. Kerr steps outside off to scoop the ball. The ball jams under the bat and hits the pad. INDIA WIN BY 4 RUNS! Jensen tries to go for a second and gets run out.

Hayley Jensen run out (Shikha Pandey) 11 (7)

20 overs | NZ 130/5, Amelia Kerr 34 (19)

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

12:20 hrs IST: FOUR!!! Not a good delivery by Yadav. The leggie has been smashed in this over. Kerr sends it over cover to find the boundary.

19 overs | NZ 118/5, Amelia Kerr 29 (16), Hayley Jensen 5 (4)

NEW ZEALAND NEED 16 OFF THE LAST OVER.

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

12:16 hrs IST: One run. Kerr drives it straight to Sharma. Sharma misses the stumps and the duo run across. The throw ends up hitting Jensen on her neck. Two run out chances missed.

18 overs | NZ 100/5, Amelia Kerr 11 (10), Hayley Hensen 5 (4)

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

12:11 hrs IST: OUT!!!! It was full drifting one by Yadav. Martin lofts it to deep midwicket, but hasn't hit it well. Rodrigues takes the catch, a metre inside the rope.

Katey Martin c Jemimah Rodrigues b Radha Yadav 25 (28)

16.3 overs | NZ 90/4, Amelia Kerr 6 (5)

In comes, Hayley Jensen.

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

12:02 hrs IST: OUT!!!!! CAUGHT!! Gayakwad breaks the partnership. The balls spins away and it a dragged back length one. It takes the outside edge off Green and Bhatia does the rest behind the stumps.

Maddy Green c Taniya Bhatia b Rajeshwari Gayakwad 24 (23)

14.2 overs | NZ 77/4, Katey Martin 18 (20)

In comes, Amelia Kerr.

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

11:59 hrs IST: Two runs. It was a good delivery by Pandey. Martin goes for a scoop as it comes full and outside off. It inside edges to short fine leg, and Radha throws at the batting end, and ends up conceding an overthrow run.

14 overs | NZ 77/3, Katey Martin 18 (20), Maddy Green 24 (21)

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

11:52 hrs IST: One run. It was a shorter one by Radha Yadav. Green pushes it to the right of point.

12 overs | NZ 65/3, Maddy Green 21 (18), Katey Martin 9 (11)

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

11:39 hrs IST: OUT!!!!!!!!! BIG MOMENT!! THIS HAS TILTED THE MATCH IN INDIA'S FAVOUR!!!

Devine's run of consecutive six 50+ scores comes to an end. It was a full toss by Yadav. Devine goes hard for a big one, but slices it to point.

Sophie Devine c Radha Yadav b Poonam Yadav 14 (21)

8.1 overs | NZ 34/3, Maddy Green 1 (6)

In comes, Katey Martin.

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

11:35 hrs IST: No run. Good delivery by Yadav. It spins away fro Green and she is beaten on the outside edge. The ball goes over the stumps and Bhatia hits the stumps. Review states not out.

7 overs | NZ 33/2, Maddy Green 1 (6), Sophie Devine 13 (14)

11:30 hrs IST: OUTTT!!!!! WHAT A DELIVERY BY DEEPTI!! She sends it slow, and knocks Bates over. What a ball! Paddled it off the bottom edge onto the stumps.

Suzie Bates b Deepti Sharma 6 (13)

5.4 overs | Sophie Devine 11 (12)

In comes, Maddy Green.

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

11:23 hrs IST: Two runs. Bates sends Pandey's delivery to third man. Good running.

4 overs | NZ 22/1, Suzie Bates 4 (10), Sophie Devine 5 (5)

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run-scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

11:15 hrs IST: OUT!!! CAUGHT!!! Priest looks to go big with Pandey's delivery. She scoops ot and Radha does the rest at mid-wicket.

Rachel Priest c Radha Yadav b Shikha Pandey 12 (9)

1.4 overs | Sophie Devine 1 (1)

In comes, Suzie Bates.

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

11:11 hrs IST: No run. It was quick one by Deepti outside off. Priest uses her bat's face to push it to cover.

1 over | NZ 12/0, Rachel Priest 12 (6), Sophie Devine 0 (0)

INDIA INNINGS -

IND 133/8

Highest run scorer: Shafali Verma 46 (34)

Most wickets: RA Mair (2), AC Kerr (2)

10:54 hrs IST: OUT!! BUT ONE RUN COMPLETED!! AND THATS IT FOR INDIA. Yadav top edges Jensen's delivery over the fielder at short fine. The second run doesn't seem possible, but India still take it and are caught well at the batting end.

Radha Yadav run out Leigh Kasperek/Rachel Priest 14 (9)

20 overs | IND 133/8, Radha Yadav 14 (9), Shikha Pandey 10 (14)

TARGET FOR NEW ZEALAND: 134

10:43 hrs IST: OUT!!!!!!!! Devine sends it full and wide of off-stump. Deepti goes to smash it, but doesn't have the power dor it. It slices to deep-midwicket.

Deepti Sharma c Hayley Jensen b Sophie Devine 8 (11)

17.1 overs | IND 111/7, Shikha Pandey 3 (6)

In comes, Radha Yadav.

10:37 hrs IST: OUT!!! KRISHNAMURTHY WAS SIMPLY NOT GOOD!!! Kerr sends a good ball. Veda tries to cross bat against the spinner, and gets pinned by the wrong'un. LBW.

Veda Krishnamurthy lbw b Amelia Kerr 6 (5)

15.3 overs | IND 104/6, Deepti Sharma 4 (7)

In comes, Shikha Pandey.

10:29 hrs IST: OUT!!! Kerr sends a good delivery. Verma looked tired, and doesn't get a good lofted shot. It goes to the fielder at deep extra cover.

Shafali Verma c Hayley Jensen b Amelia Kerr 46 (34)

IND 95/5, Deepti Sharma 1 (2)

In comes, Veda Krishnamurthy.

10:22 hrs IST: OUT!!! Not a good delivery by Kasperek. Kaur chips back weakly and its catching practice for the bowler.

Harmanpreet Kaur c and b Leigh Kasperek 1 (5)

13 overs | IND 93/4, Shafali Verma 45 (31)

In comes, Deepti Sharma.

10:16 hrs IST: OUT!!!! WHAT DID SHE DO!! Mair's delivery takes a leading edge off Jemimah, and goes up in the air. Kerr does the rest.

Jemimah Rodrigues c Amelia Kerr b Rosemary Mair 10 (9)

11.1 overs | IND 80/3, Shafali Verma 34 (25)

In comes, Harmanpreet Kaur.

10:10 hrs IST: OUT!!! It was a length ball by Mair, wide off. Bhatia cuts it, but flat hits it instead to Kerr, who takes a catch.

Taniya Bhatia c Amanda Kerr b Rosemary Mair 23 (25)

9.1 overs | IND 68/2, Shafali Verma 32 (22)

In comes, Jemimah Rodrigues.

10:04 hrs IST: One run. Dropped!!! It was a length ball by Jensen. Swung through the line. Verma hit it flat and hard to long on. Green was there, and got two hands but couldn't keep a hold of it.

8 overs | IND 60/1, Shafali Verma 26 (18), Taniya Bhatia 21 (22)

09:55 hrs IST: SIX!!! SECOND CONSECUTIVE SIX!!!

Peterson sends a full toss. Verma advances, and cover drives it over the long on rope and holds her pose!!! CLASS!

5 overs | IND 46/1, Shafali Verma 24 (13), Taniya Bhatia 9 (9)

09:51 hrs IST: FOUR!!! It was a short one by Devine. Verma sends it over midwicket. WHAT A SHOT!!

4 overs | IND 33/1, Shafali Verma 12 (10), Taniya Bhatia 8 (6)

09:42 hrs IST: OUT!!!! Mandhana couldn't do it once again. Tahuhu sends a full delivery outside off. Mandhana tries to drive it away but gets an inside edge, which goes back onto the stumps.

Smriti Mandhana b Lea Tahuhu 11 (8)

2.2 overs | IND 15/0, Shafali Verma 6 (6)

In comes, Taniya Bhatia.

09:40 hrs IST: FOUR!!!! Verma goes hard at Mair's delivery. And flat bats it over extra cover.

2 overs | IND 15/0, Shafali Verma 6 (6), Smriti Mandhana 9 (6)

09:34 hrs IST: FOUR!!!! Mandhana sends Tahuhu's delivery for a four, sending it over extra cover. It trickles over the boundary.

0.5 overs | IND 5/0, Smriti Mandhana 4 (3), Shafali Verma 1 (2)

09:24 hrs IST: Both teams enter the field for their pre-match formalities.

09:21 hrs IST: Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We wanted to bat only. We have two changes today. Smriti and Radha come in for Arundhati and Richa. We are doing well in patches, we need to do well in batting. We will try to give our best today. I did struggle in the last two games but hopefully I can do well here."

09:14 hrs IST: After the toss, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said, "We are going to bowl first. It's a fresh wicket, we would like to make most of the conditions. Couple of changes for us. I thought Sri Lanka put us under the pump early on, we gotta be on the money against India. It's about sticking to your strengths and not get carried away. Hoping to continue my form."

09:11 hrs IST: Teams -

New Zealand: Sophie Devine(c), Rachel Priest(w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

09:03 hrs IST: New Zealand Have won the toss, and elected to bowl first.

08:28 hrs IST: Good evening everyone and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of today's ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand. Can India make it three in a row, or will the Black Caps put an end to their winning run?

India, having won both their matches so far in the tournament, set their eyes on the semi-final spot. The win against the hosts and defending champions Australia set the tone, then the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Bangladesh. But the clash against Sophie Devine's White Ferns at Junction Oval will be a tough one, to say the least. India have lost their last three meetings, last year.

But the last time these two teams met in a World Cup match, at 2018 T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet scored a brilliant century to guide India to 194/5, for a 34-run victory. The skipper, who is having a lean patch, would hope to replicate that form and lead from the front.

A win against New Zealand will take India on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot. They hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over Australia and Bangladesh, and are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches.

New Zealand have played only one match so far, and are on a high after their seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Players to look out for:

Shafali Verma: 16-year-old sensation has been the standout batter with a whirlwind 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh, following her 29 against Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues: At one-down, India have another youngster, who has also been among the runs with 26 and 34 in the two matches so far.

Poonam Yadav: The bowling department has been led admirably by seasoned leg-spinner -- seven wickets in the first two matches.

Sophie Devine: The skipper led her side from the front with an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls at the top of the order in that win. She, along with Suzie Bates, holds the key.

Squads:

India (from) - Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

New Zealand (from) - Sophie Devine (capt), Rosemary Mair, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu.