Lionel Messi Scores First Goals Since Transfer Saga In Barcelona Win - WATCH All The Goals And Match Highlight

Lionel Messi returned to the scoresheet in style with a brace in Barcelona's 3-1 friendly win over Girona on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The Blaugrana captain is set to see out the remaining year of his contract at Camp Nou after failing to secure a move away from his only senior club.

Messi was heavily linked with Manchester City but stayed at Barca despite announcing his frustration with the failed negotiations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Barça 3, Girona 1 pic.twitter.com/d6DfIArxpW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 16, 2020

The number 10 returned to the fold for his side's first pre-season friendly under Ronald Koeman on Saturday, playing the first half against Gimnastic but failing to find the net.

Messi put that right against Girona, however, with a stunning right-footed strike from 20 yards crashing against the post and in on the stroke of half-time, although it prompted only an understated celebration.

A second followed after the restart, his shot deflecting beyond the wrong-footed goalkeeper and adding to Philippe Coutinho's opener.

Leo Messi and Ronald Koeman shake hands. pic.twitter.com/N5cnD1rtwi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 16, 2020

Messi made way for Ousmane Dembele after 63 minutes and now has one more friendly remaining - the Joan Gamper Trophy against Elche - before Barca's LaLiga campaign begins at home to Villarreal on the weekend of September 26/27.

