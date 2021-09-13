Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Ligue 1: Xherdan Shaqiri Stars In Lyon Win; Brest Frustrate High-flying Angers

Ligue 1: Xherdan Shaqiri Stars In Lyon Win; Brest Frustrate High-flying Angers

Ligue 1: Xherdan Shaqiri Stars In Lyon Win; Brest Frustrate High-flying Angers
Lyon's players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal against Strasbourg at the Groupama stadium in Lyon, France, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. | AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

The win helped Lyon moved to seventh in France while second-placed Angers dropped points for the second time this season after draw with Brest.

Trending

Ligue 1: Xherdan Shaqiri Stars In Lyon Win; Brest Frustrate High-flying Angers
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T11:26:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 11:26 am

Lyon secured its second win of the season under new coach Peter Bosz and moved up to seventh in the French league after beating Strasbourg 3-1. (More Football News)

Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri set up his first goal for Lyon on Sunday when he assisted on central defender Jason Denayer's 64th-minute header.

New signing Jerome Boateng, who joined from Bayern Munich late in the summer transfer window, came on a few minutes before Denayer's goal.

Striker Moussa Dembele had put Lyon ahead after just seven minutes when he chested down a long pass from Bruno Guimares and rifled home with his left foot.

Houssem Aouar picked out fellow midfielder Lucas Paqueta for the third goal in the 86th to cap a comfortable night ahead of a difficult trip next Sunday to face PSG.

Striker Habibou Diallo grabbed a consolation goal with a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Earlier on Sunday, Angers needed a late penalty from midfielder Thomas Mangani to scrape a 1-1 draw at struggling Brest on Sunday and maintain its unbeaten start to the campaign.

Mangani has been reliable from the spot in recent seasons and made no mistake in the 79th minute for his 13th penalty in 20 goals for the club. Romain Faivre's penalty put Brest ahead in the 61st.

Angers has made a surprisingly strong start under inexperienced new coach Gerald Baticle, who replaced Stephane Moulin after he left in the offseason following 10 years at the club.

Angers has 11 points from five games and is four points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain, but is only one point ahead of Marseille, which is in third spot and has played one game less.

Nice forwards Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg were on target as the southern side won 2-0 at Nantes to move into fourth spot.

After Denmark striker Dolberg netted in the 74th minute, new signing Andy Delort set up Gouiri's fourth goal of the season five minutes later. Gouiri is level at the top of the scoring charts with PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Nice coach Christophe Galtier guided Lille to the title last season on the back of the league's best defense. But he felt his team rode its luck at times in this match.

"Nantes had a lot of chances, they were a bit wasteful, a bit unlucky and our goalkeeper played well," Galtier said.

"When you see the opposition missing so many chances, then you know you'll get chances in the last 15 minutes when the game starts opening up."

OTHER MATCHES

Forward Florian Sotoca scored in the fifth minute of injury time to earn fifth-place Lens a 3-2 win at Bordeaux, which dropped to last.

Promoted Troyes moved off the bottom thanks to a 2-0 win at Metz, while midtable Reims won 2-0 at Rennes.

Montpellier beat Saint-Etienne 2-0. Midfielder Teji Savanier set up striker Stephy Mavididi in the first half and Mavididi created a goal for Valere Germain in the second half.

Germain netted on his club debut after joining from Marseille.

PSG crushed promoted Clermont 4-0 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) France Football Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard, Ali Khan Help Trinbago Knight Riders Claim Top Spot

Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho Steal The Show As AC Milan, AS Roma Win

'Relief' Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Glad It Was Over' After Losing US Open Final To Daniil Medvedev

La Liga: Karim Benzema Hat-trick Marks Real Madrid's Winning Return To Santiago Bernabeu

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Limited-overs Captain After T20 World Cup - Report

Vienna Marathon: Thicker Soles Prove Costly As Winner Gets Disqualified

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Year Slam Dream

Photo Gallery

Day In Pics: September 13, 2021

Day In Pics: September 13, 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ravi Shastri, Coaching Staff Likely To Leave UK On September 15

Ravi Shastri, Coaching Staff Likely To Leave UK On September 15

Taliban And Women's Cricket: Asghar Afghan Tells Tim Paine Not To Make 'Aggressive Statements'

Taliban And Women's Cricket: Asghar Afghan Tells Tim Paine Not To Make 'Aggressive Statements'

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Mark The Return Of Antoine Griezmann With Win Over Espanyol

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Mark The Return Of Antoine Griezmann With Win Over Espanyol

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Crash

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Crash

Read More from Outlook

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The search operations are meant to capture those officials who, after losing the battle against the Taliban, couldn’t flee from the country and are hiding.

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Bhupendra Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / A study conducted by Azim Premji University has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed 230 million Indians into poverty in the last one year alone.

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Outlook Web Desk / The former Union minister also said the Congress would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Advertisement