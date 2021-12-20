Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga 2021-22: Cadiz End Real Madrid’s 10-Match Winning Streak, Granada Win Big

The 0-0 draw against Cadiz left Real Madrid six points clear at the top of La Liga 2021-22 table. Granada's Jorge Molina, at 39 years and 241 days, became the oldest to score a hat-trick in the top five European football leagues.

La Liga 2021-22: Cadiz End Real Madrid’s 10-Match Winning Streak, Granada Win Big
Real Madrid's Eder Militao (L) grimaces in pain against Cadiz in a La Liga 2021-22 encounter on Sunday. | AP

Trending

La Liga 2021-22: Cadiz End Real Madrid’s 10-Match Winning Streak, Granada Win Big
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T11:26:57+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 11:26 am

Depleted by coronavirus infections, Real Madrid was held 0-0 at home by Cádiz in the La Liga 2021-22 to end its 10-game winning streak across all competitions. Jorge Molina struck three times in Granada’s 4-1 win over Mallorca to become the oldest player — at 39 years and 241 days — to score a hat-trick in the top five European leagues. (More Football News)

The stalemate against Cádiz leaves Madrid six points clear at the top. It came a day after second-place Sevilla cut into Madrid’s lead by beating defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1.

Carlo Ancelotti was without Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Modric’s place in the starting 11 is unquestioned while forwards Rodrygo and Asensio share time in Ancelotti's rotation. Bale and Marcelo, once stars, are rarely used substitutes. Cádiz, struggling in the relegation zone, frustrated Madrid by aligning nine players in two tight lines in front of its area.

When Madrid did manage to work its way through, goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma was there to save the visitors. “We succeeded in making it an ugly game,” said Cádiz coach Álvaro Cervera.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Madrid went no closer than Federico Valverde's long-range strike which was parried by Ledesma midway through the first half. Ledesma also did well to block Karim Benzema's late free kick.

“When you play against a team that shuts up shop, you need forwards who can go after crosses. And we don't have players like that,” Ancelotti said. “I am not saying I don't want Benzema on my team, I always do of course, but he is not that type of player.”

Cádiz had upset Madrid last season when it won 1-0. Substitute Álvaro Negredo came close to pulling off another surprise when Cádiz finally succeeded in launching a counterattack, only for the veteran striker to roll his strike wide.

The virus outbreak gave Eden Hazard a rare chance to play a complete match for Madrid. The Belgium forward, who cost Madrid 100 million euros in 2019, hadn't started a match since September, when he was part of the lineup that was embarrassed 2-1 at home by Moldovan side Sheriff in the Champions League.

The former Chelsea star, who has suffered multiple injuries since moving to Madrid, had a quiet first half. He managed a glancing header that Ledesma saved shortly after the restart.

OLDEST HAT-TRICK

Molina is the oldest player to score a league hat trick in the top tiers of Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France, according to Opta. The striker didn't debut in the first division until he was 29, but he then played long stints with Real Betis and Getafe before joining Granada last season.

“This only gives me even more reason to keep enjoying this sport,” Molina said. “I am motivated to keep going as long as my body holds up.” Molina has credited his attention to rest, a good diet, and regularly fasting for stretches of 16 hours as key to prolonging his career.

BETIS STUMBLE

Inaki Williams scored a brace and Óscar de Marcos struck the 90th-minute winner to lead Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 victory over Real Betis, ending an eight-round winless streak for the Basque club. Betis, which had won three straight in the league, remained in third place.

Bilbao hadn't scored more than two goals in a game all season and had been plagued by its poor finishing in recent weeks. Betis got goals from Nabil Fekir and Juanmi Jiménez, whose 11 goals are only second to Benzema's 13 in the league.

OUT OF DANGER

Darío Poveda headed home Damian Suárez's cross in stoppage time to snatch Getafe a 1-0 win over Osasuna that lifted it out of the relegation zone. Getafe got the much-needed win after it was humiliated 5-0 by third-tier club Atlético Baleares in the Copa del Rey.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Carlo Ancelotti Eden Hazard Luka Modric Madrid Football La Liga Real Madrid Real Betis Granada CF Getafe CF Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Serie A 2021-22: Napoli Leapfrog Title Contenders AC Milan To Second Place At San Siro

Serie A 2021-22: Napoli Leapfrog Title Contenders AC Milan To Second Place At San Siro

PAK vs NZ: To Make Up For 2021 Loss, New Zealand Cricket Team To Tour Pakistan Twice In 2022-23

Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Star, Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations Against Zhang Gaoli

Premier League 2021-22: Coronavirus-Hit Chelsea Drop Points Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22: Son Heung-Min Spoils Reds Party

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia, England (142/6), Need 326

Refugee Soccer: Utah Group Brings The Beautiful Game To Afghans Awaiting Placement

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Look To Revive Campaign, Face Massive Jamshedpur Test

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

After The Deluge

After The Deluge

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

Read More from Outlook

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

Ashes, Live: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia

Ashes, Live: Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes Frustrate Australia

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Justice At Last For India's Sex Workers?

Justice At Last For India's Sex Workers?

Trisha Mukherjee / The Supreme Court issued an order on December 14 directing the states and union territories to start the process of of issuing identity proofs for sex workers. How easy will be to implement?

Advertisement