Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Knocked Out Of Korea Masters Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Knocked Out Of Korea Masters Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth lost 14-21, 19-21 to Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in the second round at the Korea Masters badminton tournament on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Knocked Out Of Korea Masters Badminton
Kidambi Srikanth lost to Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in straight games.
Twitter
Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Knocked Out Of Korea Masters Badminton
outlookindia.com
2019-11-21T13:23:33+0530

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma crashed out of the Korea Masters after suffering straight-games defeat in their respective second-round clashes on Thursday (November 21). 

Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama, who was facing Srikanth for the first time, defeated the sixth-seeded Indian 21-14, 21-19 in just 37 minutes. (BADMINTON NEWS

Tsuneyama took the first game comfortably, winning six consecutive points at one stage to surge ahead of Srikanth. The Indian shuttler failed to threaten in the second game as well after he conceded a four-point lead to the Japanese and failed to recover from that before eventually getting knocked out of the tournament.

Srikanth had defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18 21-17 in the first round. The 26-year-old has struggled for form since reaching the final of the India Open in March.

Meanwhile, Sameer also lost his Round of 16 match to South Korea's Kim Donghun 21-19, 21-12 in 39 minutes. Sameer also showed good skills in the first game but could not match to Donghun who won the game. In the second game, the Indian shuttler failed to give any competition to the South Korean and bowed out of the competition rather easily.

With the losses, the Indian challenge has come to an end in the tournament.

(IANS)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srikanth Kidambi Sameer Verma Gwangju, South Korea Korea Masters Badminton Badminton Sports
Next Story : Virat Kohli's India Clear Favourites In Maiden Day-Night Test v Struggling Bangladesh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement