Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Is Mahi's Time Up? Gautam Gambhir Tells Selectors To Put Country Before MS Dhoni

Is Mahi's Time Up? Gautam Gambhir Tells Selectors To Put Country Before MS Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir has urged the national selectors to put country before individuals in their choice for players for international events. The former India batsman hinted that MS Dhoni's time was over.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Is Mahi's Time Up? Gautam Gambhir Tells Selectors To Put Country Before MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni has missed international action after the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
AP
Is Mahi's Time Up? Gautam Gambhir Tells Selectors To Put Country Before MS Dhoni
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T16:27:33+0530

MS Dhoni's absence from the India national cricket team has become the main talking point in the country, since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup. Currently enjoying his sabbatical, rumors regarding his retirement has been trending. Now it is Gautam Gambhir, who has decided to have his say in the ongoing issue.

(Cricket News | PAK v SL, 2nd ODI Live)

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gambhir said, "I feel that retirement is a very individual decision. Till the time you want to play you are allowed to play, but you do have to look at the future as well. I do not see Dhoni playing the next World Cup."

Gambhir won the 2011 ODI World Cup with Dhoni, who captained the side. "So whoever is the captain (then), Virat or anyone else, should have the courage to say so, that this player is not fitting into the scheme of things. It’s time for some of the youngsters to get groomed in the next four-five years because ultimately it is not about Dhoni, it is about the country," he added.

He also feels that young wicketkeepers should get more opportunities now, rather than the team just sticking to Dhoni, who is already 38-years-old.

"It is not about Dhoni staying on for the next cricket World Cup, it is about winning the next cricket World Cup. You might want to give the opportunity to Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson, any young cricketer They should get the opportunity I think personally if you ask me, I think it’s time for Indian cricket to look beyond Dhoni," he quipped.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports
Next Story : Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score, Karachi: PAK Openers Dominate SL Bowlers At Karachi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement