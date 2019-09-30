Poshan
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International at Karachi on Monday. Catch here ball-by-ball commentary, live updates and live cricket score of the second PAK vs SL ODI match, being played at the National Stadium

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2019
Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne, right, and his Pakistani rival Sarfaraz Ahmed stand with a trophy, in Karachi, Pakistan.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T18:38:52+0530

Three days ago, Pakistan were supposed to host their first 'big' international match at Karachi and announce to the world that it's safe to play cricket in the country. But the rain gods had other plans. The National Stadium in Karachi, the venue for the much-vaunted match,  became a lake. Literally. And the series opener between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned. That's the unplanned part. The plan for the hosts, however, was to use this series – comprising three ODIs and an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals – albeit against a second-string Sri Lankan side, as a grandstand to present a ‘terror-free country’ Pakistan and it is now safe to stage international sporting events, and also to start the Misbah-ul-Haq-Sarfaraz Ahmed era. With very little chance of rain today, Pakistan will hopefully manage to provide a spectacle, a sporting one.

Sarfaraz, who escaped the sacking after their dismal outing in the ICC World Cup, has got a full-strength team. Against an exodus-hit Sri Lankan side, Pakistan will start as the favourites, irrespective of the playing condition, especially after Friday's deluge. For the visitors, who too endured a forgettable World Cup campaign amidst mismanagement, will hope for their unheralded players to seize the moment. This tour is more about finding the answers and see if Lions can still play cricket. Get live updates and live cricket score of second ODI here:

