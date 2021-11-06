Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISSF President's Cup: Manu Bhaker, Javad Foroughi Win Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

India's Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi of Iran were placed third in the qualification with a combined score of 582/600 to qualify for the first semi-final.

ISSF President's Cup: Manu Bhaker, Javad Foroughi Win Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold
India's Manu Bhaker (in the picture) and Javad Foroughi of Iran got the better of the French-Russian duo of Mathilde Lamolle and Artem Chernousov 16-8 in the gold medal match. | File Photo

Trending

ISSF President's Cup: Manu Bhaker, Javad Foroughi Win Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T11:12:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 11:12 am

India's woman pistol ace Manu Bhaker and Iran's reigning Olympic champion Javad Foroughi won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the inaugural ISSF President's Cup at Wroclaw, Poland. (More Shooting News)

The Indo-Iranian pair got the better of the French-Russian duo of Mathilde Lamolle and Artem Chernousov 16-8 in the gold medal match on Friday.

Bhaker and Foroughi were placed third in the qualification with a combined score of 582/600 to qualify for the first semi-final where they topped the field of four pairs to make it to the final.

Lamolle and Artem came through by winning the second semi-final.

Among the other Indians in the field, Abhishek Verma paired up with Ukrainian Olena Kostevych to finish sixth while the pairing of Saurabh Chaudhary and Swiss Heidi Gerber Diethelm also made it among the top eight semi-finalists to finish seventh.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Yashaswini Deswal, the fourth Indian in the fray and who was paired with Slovakian Juraj Tuzinsky, ended 10th among the 12 teams in the competition.

International mixed teams were formed by the ISSF randomly in accordance with the draw.

In the day's other medal event, China's Lihao Sheng and Romania's Laura-Georgeta Ilie won the 10m air rifle mixed team competition.

The inaugural ISSF President's Cup is a rechristened version of the World Cup Finals, where the year's top 12 athletes according to world ranking are invited to determine the best individual athletes of the year in their respective Olympic events.

Individual winners will be awarded The Golden Target along with prize money. Cash awards will also be awarded to all athletes in the individual competitions.

Tags

PTI Manu Bhaker (Shooting sports) Poland Other Sports Shooting - Sports ISSF Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta-Official

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta-Official

Tarak Sinha, Man Who Coached Delhi's Cricket Stars, Dies At 71

Varun Chakravarthy Compares India Captain Virat Kohli With Burj Khalifa

T20 World Cup: Unfair To Judge India On Basis Of One Or Two Games, Says Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli Rues ‘Couple Of Good Overs’ Vs Pakistan, New Zealand Post Scotland Win

T20 World Cup 2021: India Crush Scotland In 39 Balls, Pray For ‘Sunday Sensation’ From Afghanistan

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Survives NG Ka Long Angus Scare To Enter Semifinals

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Cricketers Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs New Zealand: Kiwis To Train In Kolkata Ahead Of Kanpur Test

India Vs New Zealand: Kiwis To Train In Kolkata Ahead Of Kanpur Test

Roberto Firmino Injures Hamstring, Massive Blow For Liverpool And Brazil

Roberto Firmino Injures Hamstring, Massive Blow For Liverpool And Brazil

Germany Recall Julian Draxler, Brandt For World Cup Qualifiers

Germany Recall Julian Draxler, Brandt For World Cup Qualifiers

Ansu Fati Returns For Spain's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Ansu Fati Returns For Spain's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Read More from Outlook

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

David Abraham / One of India’s leading designers looks into fashion’s mirror, as the world comes to terms with the twin threats of pandemic and climate crisis.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semi-final qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Harish Manav / Navjot Singh Sidhu took yet another dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday and asked what the government planned to do in the remaining 40 days that it was in power.

Advertisement