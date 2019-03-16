﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  ISL Final, Bengaluru FC Vs FC Goa: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time And Venue

ISL Final, Bengaluru FC Vs FC Goa: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time And Venue

In the last four meetings, Bengaluru have won three times, including a league double this season, and lost once.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 March 2019
ISL Final, Bengaluru FC Vs FC Goa: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time And Venue
ISL Final, Bengaluru FC Vs FC Goa: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time And Venue
outlookindia.com
2019-03-16T21:44:08+0530
Also Read

Two former finalists, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will face-off in the final of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) final.

Bengaluru topped the table after the league phase, finishing above Goa on head-to-head record.

Both the sides have 34 points from 18 matches with equal wins (10), draws (4) and defeats (4).

And as expected the two best teams, in every aspect, have deservedly qualified for the title clash. In the semis, Bengaluru beat NorthEast United FC, while FC Goa made a mockery of Mumbai City FC.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Date: March 17 (Sunday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Likely XIs:

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Sandhu; Khabra, Bheke, Juanan, Nishu; Delgado, Barrera; Kumam, Xisco, Chhetri; Miku

Goa FC (4-2-3-1): Naveen; Seriton, Pena, Mourtada, Mandar; Rodrigues, Jahouh; Telem, Bedia, Brandon; Corominas

Head-to-head: In the last four meetings, Bengaluru have won three times, including a league double this season, and lost once.

Key Facts:

- Bengaluru have scored 10 against the Gaurs, and conceded five;
- Bengaluru have scored 33 goals this season, which is only second behind Goa (41)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sunil Chhetri Mumbai Football Indian Super League (ISL) Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : It's Not All About Power-Hitting, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters