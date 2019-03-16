Also Read ISL Final Preview, Bengaluru FC Vs FC Goa

Two former finalists, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will face-off in the final of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) final.

Bengaluru topped the table after the league phase, finishing above Goa on head-to-head record.

Both the sides have 34 points from 18 matches with equal wins (10), draws (4) and defeats (4).

And as expected the two best teams, in every aspect, have deservedly qualified for the title clash. In the semis, Bengaluru beat NorthEast United FC, while FC Goa made a mockery of Mumbai City FC.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Date: March 17 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Likely XIs:

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Sandhu; Khabra, Bheke, Juanan, Nishu; Delgado, Barrera; Kumam, Xisco, Chhetri; Miku

Goa FC (4-2-3-1): Naveen; Seriton, Pena, Mourtada, Mandar; Rodrigues, Jahouh; Telem, Bedia, Brandon; Corominas

Head-to-head: In the last four meetings, Bengaluru have won three times, including a league double this season, and lost once.

Key Facts:

- Bengaluru have scored 10 against the Gaurs, and conceded five;

- Bengaluru have scored 33 goals this season, which is only second behind Goa (41)