Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Chennaiyin FC Beat Odisha FC, Move To Third

Chennaiyin FC have 11 points from six games, and they are third in the ISL 2021-22 points table, level on points with second-placed Jamshedpur FC. Odisha FC are fifth with nine points from six matches.

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Chennaiyin FC Beat Odisha FC, Move To Third
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against Odisha FC during their ISL 2021-22 match on December 18, 2021. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Chennaiyin FC Beat Odisha FC, Move To Third
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T22:31:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 10:31 pm

Former champions Chennaiyin FC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Saturday. (More Football News)

Germanpreet Singh opened the scoring with his first-ever goal in the ISL. Mirlan Murzaev made it 2-0 in the second half with a brilliant strike from distance.

Chennaiyin have 11 points from six games. The Bozidar Bandovic-coached side moved to third in the points table, level on points with second-placed Jamshedpur FC and four off the league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Odisha succumbed to their second straight defeat and dropped a rung to fifth place with nine points from six matches.

Javi Hernandez scored a superb goal but it wasn't enough in the end.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Both teams looked to suss each other out in the opening exchanges and it was a cagey affair before Chennaiyin nosed ahead riding an unlikely source.

Germanpreet scored his first goal in six years when he smashed home a rebound after Odisha keeper Kamaljit Singh blocked a cross from the right flank.

It was the first goal for the 25-year old since 2015 when he had netted for Dempo against Royal Wahingdoh.

Despite being 1-0 down, Odisha continued to give Chennaiyin a tough time but failed to find the back of the net.

It was end-to-end stuff from the start of the second period.

Lallianzuala Chhangte got a golden opportunity to double Chennaiyin's lead when he was one-on-one with Kamaljit, but Odisha goalkeeper managed to narrow the angle and smothered Chhangte's effort.

Five minutes later, Odisha winger Aridai Suarez fired a ferocious long-ranger which cannoned off the post and went out for a goalkick. Aridai came close again but his attempt flew over the bar.

At the other end, Chennaiyin doubled their advantage courtesy of a scintillating solo effort from Murzaev.

The 31-year old Kyrgyzstan footballer was unmarked and made the most of it with a long-range shot that arrowed past a diving Kamaljit and thudded into the back of the net.

It could have been 3-0 for Chennaiyin after Vladimir Koman was hacked down inside the box, but Lukasz Gikiewicz saw his effort saved by Kamaljit.

Javi Hernandez scored the consolation goal for Odisha.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Goa Indian football Indian Super League (ISL) Odisha FC Chennaiyin FC Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen In Thriller To Enter BWF World Championships 2021 Final - Highlights

Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen In Thriller To Enter BWF World Championships 2021 Final - Highlights

Aston Villa Vs Burnley Postponed As Premier League Grapples With COVID Outbreak

Srihari Nataraj Registers Best Indian Performance In World Swimming Championships

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Joe Root, Jos Buttler

Live Streaming Of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Watch Pre-quarterfinal Matches Live

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Take Control On Day 3 At Adelaide

ISL 2021-22: Leaders Mumbai City FC Start Favourites Against Kerala Blasters

Live Streaming Of Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth: Watch BWF World Championships 2021 Semi-final Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: KL Rahul Named Virat Kohli’s Deputy For Test Series Against South Africa

SA Vs IND: KL Rahul Named Virat Kohli’s Deputy For Test Series Against South Africa

OMG! Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Slaps Wrestler In Public - Watch Video

OMG! Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Slaps Wrestler In Public - Watch Video

IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Joins Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Franchise As Mentor

IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Joins Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Franchise As Mentor

ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas Steps Down As ATK Mohun Bagan Head Coach

ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas Steps Down As ATK Mohun Bagan Head Coach

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

BWF Worlds: Srikanth Beats Sen In Thriller To Enter Final

BWF Worlds: Srikanth Beats Sen In Thriller To Enter Final

Jayanta Oinam / Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth take on each other for a place in the men's singles final. Follow live updates.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement