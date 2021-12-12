Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

This was the third consecutive draw between these two teams in the ISL which extends East Bengal's winless streak to six games. East Bengal will face NorthEast United in their next fixture, while Kerala Blasters FC take on Mumbai City FC.

East Bengal players celebrat after Tomislav Mrcela scored a goal against Kerala Blasters during their ISL 2021-22 match. | Courtesy: ISL

2021-12-12T22:32:15+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 10:32 pm

East Bengal's search for the first win in this edition of the Indian Super League continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco in Goa on Sunday. (More Football News)

This was the third consecutive draw between these two teams in the ISL which extends East Bengal’s winless streak to six games.

Tomislav Mrcela (37th) opened his account in the ISL by scoring with a header for East Bengal before Alvaro Vazquez (44th) equalised with a well taken shot just before half time.

Alvaro Vazquez looked to have sent the Blasters into the lead but the referee reversed his decision and disallowed the goal as he blew his whistle before the striker had put the ball past the goalkeeper.

Within minutes after that incident, Prabhsukhan Gill made a crucial save, keeping Antonio Perosevic at bay.

There was a dearth of scoring opportunities in the first half until Tomislav Mrcela found the back of the net with his head. The centre-back got on the end of a long throw from Raju Gaikwad and headed the ball past the keeper from close range.

KBFC then lost their defender Enes Sipovic to an injury as he left the pitch disappointed and got replaced by Abdul Hakku.

With a couple of minutes to go to half time, Vazquez's right footed shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection from Mrcela and went inside the back of the net, pulling the game back to equal terms.

Thongkosiem Haokip and Amarjit Singh Kiyam received a yellow card each in the first half for poor challenges.

The second half got off to a cagey start with both teams cancelling each other out and struggling for momentum in the final third.

Vazquez attempted a long-range shot late into the second half which was parried away by the goalkeeper. It was the last contribution from the Spaniard as Ivan Vukomanovic sent Jorge Diaz in his place from the bench.

A second goal was disallowed for the Yellow Army on the stroke of 89th minute after Diaz seemingly pushed a defender before heading a cross into the net. The contest ended without any goals in the second half and the points were shared between the two sides.

East Bengal will face Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United in their next fixture on Friday while Kerala Blasters FC have a tough match against reigning champions Mumbai City FC.

