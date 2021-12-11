Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate

Chennaiyin FC are third in ISL 2021-22 table with two wins from four matches. ATK Mohun Bagan, winless in last three games, remain outside the top four at sixth with seven points from five games.

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after scoring against ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2021-22 on Saturday. | ISL

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T22:52:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 10:52 pm

ATK Mohun Bagan were left searching to break their recent poor form as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 clash at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. (More Football News)

Liston Colaco's 18th-minute strike was cancelled by Vladimir Koman (45th) right before halftime. Chennaiyin are yet to face defeat as they go third on the table with 8 points. The Mariners continue to be outside the top four with 7 points.

After creating a few chances in the opening moments, ATK Mohun Bagan finally got the breakthrough in the 18th minute. Liston Colaco banged home albeit after the ball kissed the bar as Roy Krishna played a brilliant through ball to open the scoring.

Earlier in the 16th minute, Ashutosh Mehta showed excellent skill and tried to create a chance from the right flank. CFC defenders intercepted the attack before he could hand the ball over to Manvir Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Tiri got a yellow card in the 22nd minute. Tiri was booked by the referee for a harsh tackle on Edwin Vanspaul. Similarly, in the 25th minute, Reagan Singh of Chennaiyin was cautioned for a mistimed tackle on Roy.

Chennaiyin FC grew into the game with captain Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte at the center of the attacks around the half-hour mark but they could not do any damage to ATKMB. In the 41st minute, CFC got a corner which could have been a goal but ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh was on point.

However, in the 45th minute, Vladimir Koman gave Amrinder no chance and equalised. Polish striker Lukasz assisted Koman from a throw-in which caught the Bagan defence off-guard. Post the break, Hugo Boumous and Roy showed glimpses of their link-up play but Chennaiyin remained resolute.

It was Edwin from Chennaiyin who could have handed his team but was unlucky in his attempt. Bagan brought in David Williams surprisingly in the dying embers of the game but the Australian failed to create an impact as both sides split points.

Roy Krishna Goa Football ATK-Mohun Bagan Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League (ISL) Sports
