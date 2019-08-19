IPL: SunRisers Hyderabad Rope In Brad Haddin As Assistant Coach

﻿
Brad Haddin joins former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who was appointed SunRisers Hyderabad head coach last month, replacing fellow Australian Tom Moody

PTI 19 August 2019
Brad Haddin is a former Australian vice-captain.
File Photo
Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was on Monday appointed assistant coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad. (Cricket News)

Haddin joins former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who was appointed SunRisers head coach last month, replacing fellow Australian Tom Moody.

Also Read: Unassuming Bayliss To Leave Lasting Legacy

Both Bayliss and Haddin have prior IPL experience as they have worked at Kolkata Knight Riders but not at the same time.

"Former Australian vice-captain and 2015 World Cup winner Brad Haddin has been appointed as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad," the team tweeted.

Sunrisers qualified for the play-offs for the past four seasons including their trophy-winning run in 2016.

Brad Haddin Trevor Bayliss Hyderabad Cricket - IPL SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Sports
