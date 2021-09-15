Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Nathan Ellis Wants To Pick Idol Mohammed Shami’s Brains

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Nathan Ellis Wants To Pick Idol Mohammed Shami’s Brains

The 26-year-old became the first male player to take a T20 international hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh earlier this year.

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Nathan Ellis Wants To Pick Idol Mohammed Shami’s Brains
Australian pacer Nathan Ellis is looking forward to play alongside Mohammed Shami at Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. | File photo

Trending

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Nathan Ellis Wants To Pick Idol Mohammed Shami’s Brains
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T22:30:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 10:30 pm

Having broken the stereotype for a successful fast bowler in Australia, the ‘not so tall’ Nathan Ellis is set to tick off another major milestone in his fast-rising career. After making a remarkable journey from club cricket to international cricket in a little over 24 months, the first bowler to take a hat-trick on his T20 International debut is looking to learn from the best in his maiden IPL outing. (MoreCricket News)

Picked as a replacement for fellow Aussie Riley Meredith in the Punjab Kings squad, Ellis wants to pick the brains of teammate and one of his favourite bowlers Mohammad Shami and also hopes to have a chat with the man with the ‘best yorker’, Jasprit Bumrah, and the ‘aggressive’ Mohammad Siraj.

Speaking to this agency from Dubai, Ellis described the phase in which he made his international debut before landing an IPL deal as overwhelming. “It is one of those of things you sort of dream about growing up but you know it’s never a reality and it’s never like you’ve definitely going to do it. So to be able to get on that Australia tour was a dream come true,” Ellis said.

“And then I wasn't really expecting to get a game so to get a game and sort of the results that came from that was amazing and still doesn’t feel really real. And then obviously to get the opportunity to come to the IPL with Punjab.

“It's (playing in IPL) is something that I’ve also dreamt about,” he said referring to the happenings of the last one month. Following his hat-trick in Bangladesh, Ellis was named as one of the reserves in the Australia squad for the T20 World Cup, which follows the IPL in the UAE.

Having come to the UAE before with the Big Bash franchise Hobart Hurricanes three years ago, Ellis has an idea of the conditions and says the IPL stint is bound to provide him with valuable experience. “I don’t really have any specific expectations (from his first IPL). I'm prepared to play against the best players as it is the best T20 tournament in the world. So I'm very prepared that it's going to be tough cricket,” said the death overs specialist.

“Also I am really, really excited to talk to Mohammed Shami. I haven’t spoken to him yet but he’s been one of my favourite cricketers. Bumrah is arguably the best T20 bowler in the world if not in general in all formats. I’d love to be able to get a hold of him and pick his brain if I get the chance. He definitely is the best yorker bowler in the world.

“So I'd love to love to pick his brain, as well as Siraj’s. I think the way he has come on to the scene and I love how aggressive and how much energy he brings to the table I think that’s something that I tried to do as well,” said Ellis, who himself has a pretty effective yorker besides other T20 skills.

Ellis picked up the sport seeing the likes of Brett Lee and Andy Bichel on television. Ever since he started playing junior cricket, he was reminded that he was not the usual tall fast bowler that Australian cricket is known to produce. However, the six feet tall bowler took all the criticism in his stride as he just wanted to play the game he loved.

“Height is something that I've always had to deal with from junior cricket, all the way through now, especially in Australia with the stereotypical fast bowler in Australia is six foot five, tall, bouncy.

"I’ve always had to break that down but the simple fact that at the end of the day I love playing cricket. And my mantra has always been you know if you're performing and you're taking wickets they can't ignore you forever, whether you're 8 foot tall or five foot tall,” said Ellis.

Tags

PTI Mohammed Shami Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians (MI) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Punjab Kings Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Rope In Former Lazio Defender Franjo Prce

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Rope In Former Lazio Defender Franjo Prce

Paris 2024: Boxing Uncertain, Says International Olympic Committee

Disciplined? TTFI Leaves Out Star Manika Batra From India's Asian Championships Squad

Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC Down 8-Man Kerala Blasters To Register Maiden Win

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Capable Of Beating India In Opener, Says All-Rounder Hasan Ali

IPL 2021 An Ideal Preparation For Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup, Says RCB’s Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Mulling New Strategy In UAE Leg, Hints Coach Mohammad Kaif

IPL 2021: Fans To Be Allowed in Stadiums In UAE; Tickets Go Live On September 16

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who Will Be Captain In ICC T20 World Cup? BCCI Secy Jay Shah Gives His verdict

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who Will Be Captain In ICC T20 World Cup? BCCI Secy Jay Shah Gives His verdict

Afghanistan's Women Footballers Escape To Pakistan After Taliban Threat

Afghanistan's Women Footballers Escape To Pakistan After Taliban Threat

Alyssa Healy Wants To Do A Rohit Sharma Across All Formats Of Cricket

Alyssa Healy Wants To Do A Rohit Sharma Across All Formats Of Cricket

What Makes Indian Pace Attack Different From Others? Dawid Malan Explains

What Makes Indian Pace Attack Different From Others? Dawid Malan Explains

Read More from Outlook

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector allowing inclusion of a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

Advertisement