Sports IPL 2021: Fans To Be Allowed in Stadiums In UAE; Tickets Go Live On September 16

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in the IPL 2021 second-leg opener on September 19.

Fans will be able to book tickets for the IPL 2021 second leg from the tournament's official website. | BCCI

2021-09-15T16:11:19+05:30
Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 4:11 pm

In a major development, fans will be allowed in the stadiums in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021, the organisers announced in a statement. (More Cricket News)

The IPL resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

“This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the Covid-19 situation,” IPL said in a statement. “Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net.” it added.

The matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations.

 

It will be the first time since 2019 when the IPL will be played in front of an audience. Last year, the league was played behind closed doors in the UAE while the first half of the 2021 edition was also played inside a strict bio-bubble.

Although the league organisers did not specify the exact number of fans who would be let in,  sources said their presence would be 50 per cent of the stadium capacity.

