IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians: PBKS Need To Arrest Free Fall

The last time Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) and Mumbai Indians met in an IPL match on October 18 last year, it ended in a rare double super over in Dubai. Punjab won the heart-stopping match with Mayank Agarwal slamming a winning boundary off Trent Boult. In IPL 2021, Punjab Kings are nowhere near the form they showed in IPL 2020 in UAE. KL Rahul's team is trying to avoid a fourth successive defeat and the way PBKS have suffered batting collapses in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the top order has shown a serious lack of application on Chennai's slow and turning wickets. A lot more is expected from a wobbly top order where West Indian Nicholas Pooran has been completely off-colour. The only batsman with some semblance of fight has been Shahrukh Khan but the pressure of scoring runs has got to him as well. Adding to Punjab's woes has been their bowling. Arshdeep Singh seems the only bright spot but who takes care of the remaining 16 overs? Mumbai Indians have not been playing great cricket either. They have two wins from four matches and their victories have not been fluent at all. Thanks to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and quickie Trent Boult, Mumbai Indians have escaped to victory twice and will do well to avoid such close encounters. Both teams play their last IPL 2021 games in Chennai. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians here.

Live Scorecard | Points Table | Schedule

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine