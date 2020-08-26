IPL 2020: Why Royal Challengers Bangalore Won't Rely Only On Virat Kohli And AB De Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) want to forget their heart-breaking history and make a fresh start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. RCB has never won the IPL since the jazzy Twenty20 cricket tournament started in 2008. (More Cricket News)

RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Simon Katich said on Wednesday that Virat Kohli's team will take fresh guard in UAE and the squad has enough experience to change the script this time. IPL 2020 is scheduled between September 19 to November 10.

Both Hesson and Katich are banking on the "balance" of the team and said RCB's preparation had started ahead of the auctions in December last year.

A team over-reliant on skipper Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers has been RCB's biggest problem over the years. While the duo has more often than performed for the popular IPL franchise based in Bangalore, RCB have come up short at critical times.

"This time we have a new coaching setup and several experienced players to make a contribution," said former Australian batsman Katich.

"Virat and AB are standout players but players like Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson and Isuru Udana will lend a lot of balance," added Katich.

Former Blackcaps coach Hesson said he and Katich were working together with Kohli to give RCB "a more steady platform and stability in selection."

Known to be a batting heavy team, Hesson said that focus was to have a right mix in the bowling department and Steyn's presence will make a difference.

"Steyn is not ready to retire yet and he was on top of his game after returning from injury. He will want to make a significant contribution in IPL 2020," said Hesson.

Simon Katich (left) and Mike Hesson at the IPL auction in Kolkata in December 2019. BCCI pix

Katich will obviously be banking on Australian T20 skipper Aaron Finch. "He is not among the world's best but his leadership qualities will take a load off Kolhi," the Aussie coach said.

For now, it will be three weeks of intense training at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Both Hesson and Katich said that these three weeks will be the time to access how quickly the players emerge strong in mind and body.

"No proper cricket for six months is something that never happened before any IPL. This IPL will be a test of physical skill and mind. The experienced players have to lead the way," said Katich.

Slower wickets, empty stands and no saliva will be conditions that one will have to adjust to. But that the IPL is all set to start is the overwhelming good news for Team RCB.