IPL 2020, SRH Vs CSK: Did MS Dhoni Intimidate Umpire Paul Reiffel - Watch What Happened, With Fan Reactions

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner not a happy man on Tuesday. Already dismissed and in the dug out, the Australian was seen fuming as SRH continued to fight against Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) in the 29th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2002.

Highlights | Points Table | News

SRH eventually failed to chase CSK's 167, losing the first reverse fixture of the season by 20 runs in Dubai, UAE. But the reason for the skipper's anger towards the end of the match was more to do with a decision from fellow Aussie Paul Reiffel, rather than the team's struggle.

WATCH: Vintage Dhoni Hits Monster Six In Dubai

In the penultimate over, bowled by Shardul Thakur, the second ball was delivered wide off the tramline even as Rashid Khan goes for the shot. Then Reiffel, who was in the process of stretching his arms to signal a wide, pulled back after seeing MS Dhoni's reaction behind the wickets. Apparently!

Watch it here:

Thala Dhoni was clearly signalling a wide here, he was trying to assist the umpire but seeing his recent form, umpire decided against it.



Legend for a reason. #CSKvsSRH #SRHvsCSK #IPL2020 #CSK pic.twitter.com/KwEnSOSW34 https://t.co/ZaCKNFkYDe — Samar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ (@ShahKaSamar) October 13, 2020

It left fans wondering what really happened. Here are some reactions.

So, Paul Reiffel is a Dhoni fan too. #CSKvsSRH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 13, 2020

"When Dhoni is behind the stumps, the pressure is not on the batsman, it's on the umpire" ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CSKvSRH — Manya (@CSKian716) October 13, 2020

No point blaming just Indian umpires if Paul Reiffel, an elite panel ump, a former world cup winner with 127 international caps changes his mind when he sees Dhoni is pissed. Weak umpiring. #CSKvSRH #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 13, 2020

Umpire Was all set to give WIDE



Then Dhoni Did this#SRHvsCSK pic.twitter.com/X7cD8Hl1xn — Gaurav (@GauravK_8609) October 13, 2020

Horrible umpiring from Paul Reiffel.



Got pressured by Dhoni to not give a wide.



This is not new. Umpire's get bullied and pressurized by Dhoni all the time. It's shocking that they don't learn.



How is this not a wide? #SRHvCSK #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/bkOQvI4dPT — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) October 13, 2020

Storm the pitch when umpire does something wrong. Stare at the umpire angrily when he is about to do something right. — The Joker ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Joker122018) October 13, 2020

2019 - MS Dhoni walking out to argue with the umpires.

2020 - MS Dhoni giving in a stare and the umpire drops his hands.



Thala and umpires - you can write a book about it. https://t.co/tbgrVOFw5e — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 13, 2020

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 6 in 20 overs. (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19, T Natarajan 2/41).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 147 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 57, J Bairstow 23; K Sharma 2/37, D Bravo 2/25).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine