October 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, SRH Vs CSK: Did MS Dhoni Intimidate Umpire Paul Reiffel - Watch What Happened, With Fan Reactions

IPL 2020, SRH Vs CSK: Did MS Dhoni Intimidate Umpire Paul Reiffel - Watch What Happened, With Fan Reactions

CSK captain MS Dhoni reminded fans of his infamous onfield storm when his reaction apparently forced umpire Paul Reiffel to change a decision during an IPL match against SRH

Outlook Web Bureau 14 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, SRH Vs CSK: Did MS Dhoni Intimidate Umpire Paul Reiffel - Watch What Happened, With Fan Reactions
MS Dhoni and Paul Reiffel
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
IPL 2020, SRH Vs CSK: Did MS Dhoni Intimidate Umpire Paul Reiffel - Watch What Happened, With Fan Reactions
outlookindia.com
2020-10-14T01:17:33+05:30

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner not a happy man on Tuesday. Already dismissed and in the dug out, the Australian was seen fuming as SRH continued to fight against Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) in the 29th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2002.

Highlights | Points Table | News

SRH eventually failed to chase CSK's 167, losing the first reverse fixture of the season by 20 runs in Dubai, UAE. But the reason for the skipper's anger towards the end of the match was more to do with a decision from fellow Aussie Paul Reiffel, rather than the team's struggle.

WATCH: Vintage Dhoni Hits Monster Six In Dubai

In the penultimate over, bowled by Shardul Thakur, the second ball was delivered wide off the tramline even as Rashid Khan goes for the shot. Then Reiffel, who was in the process of stretching his arms to signal a wide, pulled back after seeing MS Dhoni's reaction behind the wickets. Apparently!

Watch it here:

It left fans wondering what really happened. Here are some reactions.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 6 in 20 overs. (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19, T Natarajan 2/41).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 147 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 57, J Bairstow 23; K Sharma 2/37, D Bravo 2/25).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, SRH Vs CSK: Happy MS Dhoni Hails Chennai Super Kings' Near-perfect Show

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL IPL Video Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos