IPL 2020, SRH Vs CSK: Vintage MS Dhoni Hits Monster Six In Dubai - WATCH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday hit one of the biggest sixes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set a 168-run target for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai.

Dhoni, 39, hit T Natarajan for a massive six off the last ball of the penultimate over. It travelled some 101 metre, deep into long-on stands.

Watch it here:

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand but Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai 167 for 6 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Watson's 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three maximums, while Rayudu's hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock.

Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs.

SRH bowlers did a commendable job, claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the last six overs. Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and Natarajan (2/41) picked two wickets apiece.

Desperate to snap their two-match losing streak, CSK elected to bat. The three-time champions sent young England all-rounder Sam Curran instead of Watson to open the innings with Faf du Plessis.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine