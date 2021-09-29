Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Inzamam-Ul-Haq Denies Reports That He Suffered Heart Attack, Says Doctor Visit Was 'A Routine Check-up'

Inzamam said his visit to the hospital was a 'routine check-up' after experiencing an 'upset stomach'. Doctors noticed a blocked artery while performing an angiography.

Inzamam was admitted to a private hospital on Monday night after complaining of breathing difficulty among other issues. | File Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T19:14:25+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 7:14 pm

Pakistan's former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has denied reports that he suffered a heart attack, saying that his cardiac issues were detected during a health check-up that he underwent due to an upset stomach. (More Cricket News)

The 51-year-old, on his YouTube channel, said that he was overwhelmed to see the outpouring of support from people but asserted that he didn't suffer a heart attack.

Inzamam, who played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs for Pakistan, was admitted to a private hospital on Monday night after complaining of breathing difficulty among other issues.

"I saw reports saying I had suffered a heart attack. I did not. I went to my doctor for a routine check-up, who said they wanted to conduct an angiography. During angiography, they noted an artery of mine was blocked, so they inserted stents to alleviate that problem.

"It was successful and easy, and I came back home after just 12 hours at the hospital. I feel fine," he said. Inzamam said he had gone to hospital owing to an "upset stomach".

"I went to the doctor because I felt a very slight bit of discomfort. It wasn't even close to the heart area, but the stomach. Had I delayed getting it checked out, doctors said the heart could have been damaged," he said.

"I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and around the world for praying for my health. I want to thank the Pakistan people, and cricketers from Pakistan and around the world who sent their good wishes," added Inzamam.

Tags

PTI Inzamam-ul Haq Karachi Cricket PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Sports
