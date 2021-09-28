Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Inzamam-ul-Haq, Former Pakistan Captain, Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty

Doctors advised Inzamam-ul-Haq to undergo an emergency angioplasty and a well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

Inzamam-ul-Haq played 120 Tests and 378 One-Day Internationals during an illustrious career. | File Photo

2021-09-28T22:33:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 10:33 pm

Pakistan's former captain and most capped player Inzamam-ul-Haq had to undergo an emergency angioplasty at a private hospital here after complaining of heart-related issues and breathing difficulty. (More Cricket News)

Teammate and current PCB chairman Ramiz Raja later confirmed on social media that Inzamam has been discharged from the hospital after successfully undergoing the procedure.

"Inzi wishing you well and so good that you are now back at home. Rest and recoup my friend," Raja tweeted.

Earlier, a family member said that Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of having difficulty in breathing on Monday.

He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor heart attack. Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

The 51-year old, who played 120 Tests and 378 One-Day Internationals during an illustrious career, also served as chief selector between 2016-2019 and it was in his tenure that Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in 2017.

He was, however, unceremoniously told to step down in late 2019 after the World Cup by a new Pakistan Cricket Board management.

The former top batsman also coached the Afghanistan team in the 2016 World Cup T20.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wished him a speedy recovery.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon," he tweeted.

All the top Pakistan cricketers also took to social media to wish the legendary batsman of yesteryears.

