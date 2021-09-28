Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Inzamam ul Haq are known to have a cordial friendship outside the cricket field. The two have played for their respective countries at the heights of their cricketing glory. (More Cricket News)

So, it was no surprise that the former Indian cricketer put out a tweet conveying his regards and wishing Inzamam Ul Haq's a speedy recovery from the surgery.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday morning, reports stated that former Pakistan Captain Inzamam ul Haq underwent an emergency angioplasty at a private clinic in Lahore after complaining of heart-related issues and difficulty in breathing.

A family member said that Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of having difficulty in breathing on Monday.

He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor attack. Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and a well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

“Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from the hospital. He is okay now," one family member said.

Inzamam is Pakistan's most capped player. The batting legend has scored 8,830 ODI runs and 11,739 Test runs for Pakistan. Inzamam served as PCB chief selector between 2016 and 2019 and it was under his tenure that Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy final beating India.