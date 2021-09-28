Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery

Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam ul Haq underwent an emergency angioplasty at a private clinic in Lahore after complaining of heart-related issues and difficulty in breathing.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery
The former Indian cricketer put out a tweet conveying his regards and wishing Inzamam Ul Haq's a speedy recovery. | File Photo

Trending

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T18:56:00+05:30
Gautham Balaji
Gautham Balaji

Gautham Balaji

More stories from Gautham Balaji
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 6:56 pm

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Inzamam ul Haq are known to have a cordial friendship outside the cricket field. The two have played for their respective countries at the heights of their cricketing glory. (More Cricket News)

So, it was no surprise that the former Indian cricketer put out a tweet conveying his regards and wishing Inzamam Ul Haq's a speedy recovery from the surgery.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, reports stated that former Pakistan Captain Inzamam ul Haq underwent an emergency angioplasty at a private clinic in Lahore after complaining of heart-related issues and difficulty in breathing.

The Indian legend went on to state, "You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon." in a Tweet he put out on Tuesday afternoon.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

A family member said that Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of having difficulty in breathing on Monday. 

He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor attack. Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and a well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

“Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from the hospital. He is okay now," one family member said.

According to a PTI  report, well-known heart surgeon Professor Abbas Kazim performed the angioplasty in Lahore. As per multiple reports, the 51-year-old is now in stable condition at the Lahore hospital.

Inzamam is Pakistan's most capped player. The batting legend has scored 8,830 ODI runs and 11,739 Test runs for Pakistan. Inzamam served as PCB chief selector between 2016 and 2019 and it was under his tenure that Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy final beating India.

Tags

Gautham Balaji Inzamam-ul Haq Sachin Tendulkar New Delhi PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings: Time To Shift Gears For MI, PBKS

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings: Time To Shift Gears For MI, PBKS

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

Women's Asian Cup Football: Iran Book Historic Ticket For India Finals

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City

Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Dethroned; Jhulan Goswami Rises To Number Two

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Sunil Narine Smashes Kagiso Rabada, Brings Kolkata Knight Riders Near To Victory

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Sunil Narine Smashes Kagiso Rabada, Brings Kolkata Knight Riders Near To Victory

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Naseer Ganai / The union minister visited the Zojila tunnel, which will be the longest tunnel in Asia, and reviewed the progress of work.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Why India Is At Heart Of QUAD’s 'Vaccine Diplomacy' Amid US-China Rivalry

Why India Is At Heart Of QUAD’s 'Vaccine Diplomacy' Amid US-China Rivalry

Seema Guha / India was initially ahead of China in the race to provide doses to low-income countries. However, the exports stopped after the second wave of Covid-19 in India that started earlier in the year.

Advertisement