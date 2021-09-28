Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq Undergoes Emergency Angioplasty

Inzamam served as PCB chief selector between 2016 and 2019 and it was under his tenure that Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy final beating India.

Inzamam-ul-Haq is Pakistan's most-capped player having served the country in 120 Tests and 378 ODIs during his illustrious career. | File photo

2021-09-28T09:28:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 9:28 am

Former Pakistan captain and most capped player Inzamam-ul-Haq had to undergo an emergency angioplasty at a private hospital here after complaining of heart-related issues and breathing difficulty. (More Cricket News)

A family member said that Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of having difficulty in breathing on Monday.

He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor attack. Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and a well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

“Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from the hospital. He is okay now," one family member said.

The 51-year old, who played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs during an illustrious career, also served as a chief selector between 2016 and 2019 and it was in his tenure that Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in 2017.

He was, however, unceremoniously told to step down in late 2019 after the World Cup by a new Pakistan Cricket Board management. The former top batsman also coached the Afghanistan team in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

