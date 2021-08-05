Indians at Tokyo Olympics, Aug 5 Complete Results: Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Silver, Men's Hockey Bronze Give Cheer

India's medal tally at Tokyo 2020 swelled to five after the Indian men's hockey team and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a bronze and silver, respectively on Thursday. But there were disappointments as well with grappler Vinesh Phogat, a medal prospect on her current form, lost in the quarterfinals and a subdued Deepak Punia blew a wrestling bronze after holding to a slender lead till the last minute of his match against a wrestler from San Marino, the tiniest nation taking part at Tokyo Olympics. India's hockey medal after 41 years came after a stunning come-from-behind win against Germany, the bronze medal winners from Rio 2016. Elsewhere, young golfer Aditi Ashok was in strong contention for a medal. She was tied 2nd at the end of Round 2 on Thursday. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 5 HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 14, August 5 RESULTS



ATHLETICS



Men’s 20km race walk final: KT Irfan (51st), Rahul Rohilla (47th), Sandeep Kumar (23rd) (FULL REPORT)



GOLF



Women’s Round 2: Aditi Ashok – tied second with a total score of nine-under 133



Women’s Round 2: Diksha Dagar – with six-over 148 (76, 72), she is tied-53 (FULL REPORT)



HOCKEY



Men’s bronze medal match: India beat Germany 5-4. Simranjeet Singh (17', 34'), Hardik Singh (27'), Harmanpreet Singh (29'), Rupinder Pal Singh (31') scored in India's historic win at Tokyo 2020 (FULL REPORT)



WRESTLING



Women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16: Vinesh Phogat beat Sofia Mattsson (SWE) 7-1



Women’s freestyle 53kg quarter-final: Vinesh Phogat lost vs FALL to Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. Since Vanesa lost in the semifinals, Vinesh could not take advantage of repechage rounds.



Women’s freestyle 57kg repechage rounds: Anshu Malik lost 5-1 vs Valeria Koblova (ROC)



Men’s freestyle 57kg gold medal match: Ravi Kumar Dahiya lost 7-4 vs Zaur Uguev (ROC)



Men’s freestyle 86kg bronze medal match: Deepak Punia lost vs Myles Amine of San Marino 4-2 (FULL REPORT)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine