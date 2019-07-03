﻿
A day after Sanjay Manjrekar posted a series of tweets, questioning MS Dhoni's performance in India's recent ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches, Ravindra Jadeja came in the defence of legendary wicket-keeper with a brutal response

Outlook Web Bureau 03 July 2019
Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match against England.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-03T19:36:38+0530

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday chastised former Indian batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his criticism of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is having a relatively quiet ICC Cricket World Cup.

Former Indian captain Dhoni has become the flavour of the season. His failure to entertain fans as he had done his entire life in the last seven World Cup matches have left them high and dry, and everyone wants a piece of Dhoni. And leading the Dhoni criticism chorus is Manjrekar.

Dhoni has scored 223 runs in seven games at a decent strike rate of 93 plus if one goes by the scorecards but what they don’t reflect is his inability to rotate the strike and strike big. Some have attributed it to the lack of intent and some have pointed out his waning capabilities as a finisher, something that had once made him a top short format player in the world. After all, he is 37. And he is probably playing his final tournament.

But there are thousands of Dhoni fans including team-mates, who still want to see the only captain to win all three ICC-sanctioned tournaments -- ODI World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy -- in India colours. And they still emotionally support Dhoni.

On Tuesday, Manjrekar quoted stats and used words like 'mental' and 'big games' to question Dhoni's intent, sparking a huge controversy.

Here's Jadeja's reaction:

 And here are some fan reactions:

Dhoni scored 35 off 33 as India set a 315-run target for Bangladesh in their penultimate group match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India won the match by 28 runs to qualify for the semifinals.

