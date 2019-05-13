﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019: Will MS Dhoni Play Next Season? Sanjay Manjrekar Gets One Cheeky Reply From Dhoni Himself

IPL 2019: Will MS Dhoni Play Next Season? Sanjay Manjrekar Gets One Cheeky Reply From Dhoni Himself

When will MS Dhoni retire is one of the hottest debates in cricketing circles. On Sunday, after the IPL 2019 final between MI and CSK, Sanjay Manjrekar the question to the man himself...

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2019
IPL 2019: Will MS Dhoni Play Next Season? Sanjay Manjrekar Gets One Cheeky Reply From Dhoni Himself
DHoni may still continue to lead CSK, at least for one more season, especially after the heart-breaking 1-run defeat to MI in the IPL 2019 final
Composite: IPL Screengrab and PTI Photo
IPL 2019: Will MS Dhoni Play Next Season? Sanjay Manjrekar Gets One Cheeky Reply From Dhoni Himself
outlookindia.com
2019-05-13T04:50:14+0530

Everybody knows MS Dhoni's retirement is imminent. The most logical conclusion is that the former India captain will retire after the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales this summer. But why push for it?

The 37-year-old may still continue to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at least for one more season, and sign off in style after Sunday's heartbreaking one-run defeat to Mumbai Indians in (MI) in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Hyderabad.

That's everybody wants to know. Will he continue playing in the IPL or not. Celebrated commentator and former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar probed Dhoni with that very question during the post-match ceremony, and what he gets in reply was brilliant.

Here's what Dhoni said: "It's too early to say right now (about next year's plans). Up next is the World Cup. That's the first priority. After that, we will chat about CSK... Hopefully yes, we'll see you next year."

That cheeky response from one of the smartest cricketers left Manjrekar with very limited follow-up questions.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar took to Twitter sharing what he felt after talking to Dhoni.

But not everyone was happy with Manjrekar for a myriad of reasons. Here are some fan reactions,

Chasing a 150-run target, CSK could manage only 148 runs with Lasith Malinga producing an incredible last over to defend nine runs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sanjay Manjrekar Hyderabad Cricket - IPL Cricket Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: Shardul Thakur's Animated Quinto De Kock Send-Off Enrages Rohit Sharma – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters