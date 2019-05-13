Everybody knows MS Dhoni's retirement is imminent. The most logical conclusion is that the former India captain will retire after the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales this summer. But why push for it?

The 37-year-old may still continue to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at least for one more season, and sign off in style after Sunday's heartbreaking one-run defeat to Mumbai Indians in (MI) in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Hyderabad.

That's everybody wants to know. Will he continue playing in the IPL or not. Celebrated commentator and former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar probed Dhoni with that very question during the post-match ceremony, and what he gets in reply was brilliant.

Here's what Dhoni said: "It's too early to say right now (about next year's plans). Up next is the World Cup. That's the first priority. After that, we will chat about CSK... Hopefully yes, we'll see you next year."

That cheeky response from one of the smartest cricketers left Manjrekar with very limited follow-up questions.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar took to Twitter sharing what he felt after talking to Dhoni.

My heart went out to Dhoni speaking to him in the post match, he seemed really heartbroken. Never seen him like that before. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2019

But not everyone was happy with Manjrekar for a myriad of reasons. Here are some fan reactions,

Best moment for me in this whole IPL season



Sanjay Manjrekar - "Will you be there in next season?"



Dhoni - "Hopefully Yes"#MIvCSK #IPL2019Final #WhistlePodu — ðÂÂ¼AparnaðÂÂÂ (@Jayaa_IND) May 12, 2019

@sachin_rt Congrats cheating indians. first the Umpire ravi decision against Bangalore. Now cheerleading manjrekar pressurizing 3rd umpire on dhoni run out. — simlin (@simlin15) May 12, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar is so biased that he gave dhoni out before 3rd umipre saw it for 10 mins. Wow what an expert.

He was like MI fan screaming @Sdoull out.@StarSportsIndia Get your staff right pls.#NoSanjaycommentary#CSKvsMI #MIvCSK #IPL2019Final — Jayanth (@jayanthvik) May 12, 2019

Cunning Manjrekar indirectly asked Dhoni about his retirement. Smart Dhoni gave away nothing ðÂÂÂ#MIvCSK #IPL2019Final — Useless Sperm (@Useless_Sperm0) May 12, 2019

"Benefit of doubt will go for Batsman favour" is a cricketing rule but that decision for Dhoni from Umpire is really a big question mark !!



I guess Sanjay Manjrekar would have walked to Third umpire room & pressed red button for sure ðÂÂÂ



#MIvCSK — Common Man (@CM_Tweetss) May 12, 2019

Lol..Manjrekar trying to extract from MSD whether he'll play the next season. Not once but twice .

He's so concerned about Dhoni's decision more than Dhoni ðÂÂÂ

Pagal kahin ka.. — Sameeksha #CSK ðÂÂÂ (@Maahii_way) May 12, 2019

Did Manjrekar just saw "experts like us"? I could almost feel Dhoni restraining himself. — VATSAL UTTARWAR (@vatsal_uttarwar) May 12, 2019

Manjrekar - "see you next year"

Dhoni - "hopefully"

Was that a hint? #IPL2019Final — Sir Manish Pandey (@IPLnRealityTV) May 12, 2019

Manjrekar is fighting with Simon & Micheal in the combox about about Dhoni's wicket ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #PureMumbaiBoy ðÂ¤£ #MIvCSK — °↓° (@s_r_uth_i_n) May 12, 2019

Chasing a 150-run target, CSK could manage only 148 runs with Lasith Malinga producing an incredible last over to defend nine runs.