﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Amir Khan Says Pakistan's Chances Depend On 'Match-Fixing' – WATCH This Unbelievable Video

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Amir Khan Says Pakistan's Chances Depend On 'Match-Fixing' – WATCH This Unbelievable Video

Pakistan cricket and match-fixing are inseparable. Mohammad Amir, who is expected to help Pakistan beat the odds and win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, was charged with spot-fixing for a game played at Lord's against England in 2010

Outlook Web Bureau 02 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Amir Khan Says Pakistan's Chances Depend On 'Match-Fixing' – WATCH This Unbelievable Video
Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Darren Bravo during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham on May 31, 2019.
AP Photo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Amir Khan Says Pakistan's Chances Depend On 'Match-Fixing' – WATCH This Unbelievable Video
outlookindia.com
2019-06-03T00:02:15+0530

On the eve of Pakistan's second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against England, British-Pakistan origin boxer Amir Khan said that former champions' chances in the 12th edition of the mega event depend on how the matches are 'fixed'.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | News

"Any team in the World Cup has a great chance. It just depends on the draw, depends on the match-fixing," the celebrated boxer said unintentionally, in a slip of tongue.

Pakistan lost to West Indies in their tournament opener, and face a massive challenge against tournament favourites and hosts England in the second match on Sunday.

"On the matches, how they fix the games. I just feel with cricket being a difficult sport, if you are starting very badly, then it’s hard to get your points back. What Pakistan has to do in my opinion is to start very strong early," he added.

Pakistan cricket and match-fixing are inseparable. Mohammad Amir, who is expected to help Pakistan beat the odds and win the tournament for a second time, was charged with spot-fixing for a game played at Lord's against England in 2010. He and two others – Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were banned. But Amir was allowed to come back.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammad Amir Amir Khan (Boxer) ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Cricket - Match & Spot Fixing Pakistan Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, SA Vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Is The Fastest To Complete THIS Majestic Double, Joins An Exclusive Five-Man Club
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters