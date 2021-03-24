I-League: Real Kashmir Face Mohammedan SC - Match Preview And Live Streaming

Real Kashmir will hope to end their five-game winless streak in the second phase when they take on Mohammedan SC in a battle for the fifth place in Group A of the I-League here on Thursday. (More Football News)



Pedro Manzi put up a brilliant individual display and helped Mohammedan break Real Kashmir's nine-game unbeaten run last month.



Since then, David Robertson's side has gone spiralling down, placing the Snow Leopards in the last spot in Group A with 18 points from 14 games.



"We have been good in patches against Gokulam, Punjab. Against Mohammedan, it was just one of those games where a piece of brilliance from Manzi took the game away from us," Goalkeeping coach Jonathan Craig, said.



"But we need to keep on doing what we are doing and convert our chances and win the game against them."



Mohammedan were responsible for throwing the title race wide open when they routed Churchill Brothers two game-weeks ago.



But the Black Panthers are now out of contention for the title as they sit fifth in Group A with 20 points.



"We have not been getting the results we deserved. A few silly mistakes have been responsible for us conceding goals. Our self-pride and club's pride on the line, and so we will try our best to win the game against Kashmir," coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said.



"Real Kashmir are a very good team. They started the season very well, and despite their recent slump in results, they have quality in their team.



"When we beat them earlier in the season, the situation was quite different. This game might even be harder than the last match, and we will need to be tough and get all three points from this game."

Match and telecast details:

Match: Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC

Date: March 25 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium



TV Channel: 1Sports

Live Streaming: 1Sports Facebook

