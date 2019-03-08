Heptathlete Swapna Barman Gets Customised Shoes For Her 12-Toed Feet

Asian Games gold-medallist Indian heptathlete Swapna Burman has received a pair of customised shoes to fit her 12-toed feet.

German global sportswear company Adidas created and delivered customised footwear for Swapna, who has been struggled to fit in her feet into regular shoes.

"I'm so excited to finally have these pairs. I have already started training in these and I know from here on I can focus entirely on improving my performances without worrying about any pain," Swapna said.

"The journey from here should get easier. I would like to thank the Adidas team in India and at the Athlete Services Lab for helping me with this solution.

"I shall continue to work hard and keep moving towards my goal of winning honours for the country."

Adidas took Swapna to their Athlete Services Lab in Herzogenaurach, Germany for a detailed footwear analysis.

"Taking into consideration the unique task we had at hand, we at Adidas are proud to provide Swapna with unique pairs that shall help her across the seven different disciplines of Heptathlon," said Sharad Singla, Director - Brand Marketing, Adidas India.

Apart from Swapna, adidas recently signed athletes Hima Das and Nikhat Zareen amongst others to use sports as a catalyst to bring positive change.

