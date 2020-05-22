He Is One Of The Best Ever – Sami Khedira Hails Extraordinary Cristiano Ronaldo

Sami Khedira lauded the "extraordinary" Cristiano Ronaldo, saying his Juventus team-mate was a great role model. (More Football News)
A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players of all-time.
Khedira is into his seventh season playing alongside Ronaldo, having spent five together at Real Madrid before the Portuguese star joined the midfielder in Turin in 2018.
The Germany international hailed the 35-year-old's attitude and said the forward would go down as one of the all-time greats.
"Cristiano is an extraordinary footballer and a fantastic person," Khedira said on Instagram on Thursday.
"Meanwhile, we are playing together for seven years, five of them in Madrid and two with Juventus.
"Because of his skills and his ambitions, in my opinion, he is one of the best football players the world has ever known. He wants to win every time, even if it's a training session.
"He is a role model for all the people. That's the reason why he is one of the greatest footballers. I think I can consider myself fortunate, still play and train with him."
Le news e le dell'allenamento di oggi al #JTC! #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve https://t.co/UmHBUKQLeq pic.twitter.com/8X4kgvcnbg— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 21, 2020
Khedira also had praise for former head coach Jose Mourinho, who signed him at Madrid from Stuttgart in 2010.
The midfielder said: "The most impressive person as a coach and person is Jose Mourinho because in fact he trusted me.
"The biggest step in my career from Stuttgart to Real Madrid after World Cup 2010 and he taught me a lot of technical stuff but also improved me as a person, he trusted me.
"I still have an amazing relationship with him, I'm still in contact with him and I follow him as a coach and as a person and that's why I choose Jose Mourinho."
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
IPL 2020 May Still Go Ahead This Year, According To BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
Come May 25, Here's Why Airlines Will Find It Difficult To Operate Without Violating Covid-19 Guidelines
72 Dead In Cyclone Amphan In Bengal; CM Mamata Says '2 Districts Completely Devastated'