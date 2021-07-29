July 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Hardik, Krunal Pandya Buy Luxury Apartments Worth Rs 30 Crore, Become Next Door Neighbours To Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani

Hardik, Krunal Pandya Buy Luxury Apartments Worth Rs 30 Crore, Become Next Door Neighbours To Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani

The Pandya brothers are currently in Sri Lanka on national duty as Shikhar Dhawan-led India take on the hosts in a limited-overs series

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:29 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hardik, Krunal Pandya Buy Luxury Apartments Worth Rs 30 Crore, Become Next Door Neighbours To Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani
The building complex boasts of best amenities for its residents including a gymnasium, swimming pool and a private theatre.
Hardik, Krunal Pandya Buy Luxury Apartments Worth Rs 30 Crore, Become Next Door Neighbours To Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani
outlookindia.com
2021-07-29T11:29:44+05:30

Indian cricketers Krunal and Hardik Pandya are the new owners of two 4-BHK apartments covering a total area of 3838 sq feet for approximately Rs 30 crores, in Khar-Bandra, Mumbai recently.

The brothers will be next-door neighbours to Bollywood film stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who have been living in the Rustomjee Paramount society for a while now.

According to the release, the society, overlooking the Arabian sea is an “ultra-exclusive and safe gated community featuring 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-, 6- and 8-BHK apartments”.

The building complex boasts of best amenities for its residents and the complex is equipped with several several common amenities including a gymnasium, swimming pool and a private theatre.

Both Hardik and Krunal are part of the Indian squad in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. Recently, it was reported that Krunal had tested positive for Covid-19.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Caeleb Dressel Lives Up To The Hype

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya Disha Patani Tiger Shroff Mumbai Bollywood Cricket India national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos