Hardik, Krunal Pandya Buy Luxury Apartments Worth Rs 30 Crore, Become Next Door Neighbours To Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani

Indian cricketers Krunal and Hardik Pandya are the new owners of two 4-BHK apartments covering a total area of 3838 sq feet for approximately Rs 30 crores, in Khar-Bandra, Mumbai recently.
The brothers will be next-door neighbours to Bollywood film stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who have been living in the Rustomjee Paramount society for a while now.
According to the release, the society, overlooking the Arabian sea is an “ultra-exclusive and safe gated community featuring 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-, 6- and 8-BHK apartments”.
The building complex boasts of best amenities for its residents and the complex is equipped with several several common amenities including a gymnasium, swimming pool and a private theatre.
Both Hardik and Krunal are part of the Indian squad in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. Recently, it was reported that Krunal had tested positive for Covid-19.
