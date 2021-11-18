Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Win WTA Finals Title

Garbine Muguruza has become the first Spaniard to win the women's season-ending tournament WTA Finals.

Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Win WTA Finals Title
Spain's Garbine Muguruza raising the WTA Finals trophy after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in straight sets. | Photo: Twitter @TennisChannel

Trending

Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Win WTA Finals Title
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T10:00:17+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 10:00 am

Garbine Muguruza said earlier in the week that playing at Mexico was like playing at home. After winning the WTA Finals title, it certainly looked that way. (More Tennis News)

The 28-year-old Spaniard beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to win the WTA Finals title on Wednesday for the first time in her career and improved her record playing in Mexico at 14 wins and two losses.

Garbine Muguruza, who won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in northern Mexico in 2018 and 2019, became the first Spaniard to win the women's season-ending tournament.

Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was a runner-up two times, the last time in 1993.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The former No. 1-ranked Garbine Muguruza, who was a semifinalist of the WTA Finals in 2015, also became the oldest champion since Serena Williams won it in 2014 and will finish the season at No. 3 in the rankings, her best performance since 2017.

Muguruza was backed the whole week by a raucous crowd who gathered at Estadio Akron to cheer and clap for her as if she was one of their own.

Despite the loss, Anett Kontaveit, who soared from No. 30 in the rankings into the top 10 in the last few months, is projected to finish at No. 7 in the rankings.

The 25-year-old Estonian finished the season with a 29-4 record in her last 33 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Prior to that stretch she had a 19-13 record for the year.

Garbine Muguruza took control early in the match with three breaks against an erratic Anett Kontaveit, who played better in the second and got a break in the ninth, but the Spaniard broke the Estonian´s next two serves to win it.

Earlier, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Hsie Su-wei and Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 to win the WTA Finals doubles title undefeated.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won titles at Roland Garros and Madrid, and the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“It's really amazing. This week was really good for us. I think we needed to stay aggressive, and we did it,” said Siniakova, who finished the season No. 1 in the doubles rankings.

“I'm just really happy that we have the trophy.”

The WTA Finals were played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return in 2022 to Shenzhen, China.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Garbine Muguruza Mexico Other Sports Tennis WTA Finals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Same Destination, Different Approaches For Argentina, Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022: Same Destination, Different Approaches For Argentina, Brazil

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: It Was Not Easy Win For India Against New Zealand, Says Rohit Sharma

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton Day 3: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Aim For Semis Spots

FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark To Wear 'Human Rights Messages' In Qatar

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: India Humble New Zealand To Mark Start Of Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma Era

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian Cricket Team Play In Pakistan?

VVS Laxman Sacrificed Lucrative Deals To Take Up NCA Job, Says BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly

Newcastle Takeover Controversy: English Premier League Needs New Chair As Gary Hoffman Announces Resignation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from Sports

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic Beats Andrey Rublev To Enter Turin Semifinals

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic Beats Andrey Rublev To Enter Turin Semifinals

2022 ICC U-19 Men's World Cup: India Drawn Into Easy Group B With Uganda, Ireland, South Africa

2022 ICC U-19 Men's World Cup: India Drawn Into Easy Group B With Uganda, Ireland, South Africa

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Which National Football Teams Have Booked Their Tickets To Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Which National Football Teams Have Booked Their Tickets To Qatar

Smriti Mandhana’s Record-Equalling 114 Not Out For Sydney Thunder In WBBL Goes In Vain

Smriti Mandhana’s Record-Equalling 114 Not Out For Sydney Thunder In WBBL Goes In Vain

Read More from Outlook

Goa Polls: TMC, AAP Banking On Anti-Incumbency Against BJP And Lack Of Trust In Congress

Goa Polls: TMC, AAP Banking On Anti-Incumbency Against BJP And Lack Of Trust In Congress

Haima Deshpande / Goa has a history of horse-trading, defections and the President’s rule. With so many parties vying for the 40 assembly seats, it will be a tough calling for all those in the political arena.

What Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade Means For Investors

What Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade Means For Investors

Harsh Kumar / Taproot upgrade comes with various features to assist investors. This major upgrade comes after 2017 for Bitcoin.

Champions Trophy 2025: Will India Spoil Pakistan's Party?

Champions Trophy 2025: Will India Spoil Pakistan's Party?

Jayanta Oinam / ICC granted Pakistan the hosting rights for 2025 Champions Trophy. But India's participation remains a big if.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

Advertisement