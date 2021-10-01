Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women's Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

Sekhon's silver was India's fifth medal on the day after Manu Bhaker (gold), Esha Singh (silver), Rudrankksh Patil (silver) and Ramita's (bronze).

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship
Ganemat Sekhon went down in a shoot-off to American Alisha Fayth Layne, after both had tied on 46-hits after the 60-shot final. | NRAI

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T13:06:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 1:06 pm

Rising women’s skeet talent Ganemat Sekhon has won a silver medal at ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, late on Thursday. This was India’s fifth medal of the day. (Other Sports News)

The Chandigarh girl, who picked up her first senior ISSF World Cup stage medals in New Delhi earlier this year, went down in a shoot-off eventually to American Alisha Fayth Layne, after both had tied on 46-hits after the 60-shot final. Sara Bongini of Italy won bronze.

It was a fruitful day for India with Manu Bhaker winning gold in the women’s 10m Air Pistol leading an Indian 1-2 in the event with teammate Esha Singh winning silver. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil of Mumbai had begun the medal-rush with a silver in the men’s 10m Air Rifle with Ramita following that up with a bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle.

The second Indian in the women’s skeet final Raiza Dhillon could not get going and finished sixth hitting 14 of the first 20 targets. India also finished outside the medals in the men’s 10m Air Pistol with Naveen finishing fourth, Sarabjot Singh sixth and Vijayveer Sidhu eighth after all three had made the finals cut.

In the men’s skeet none of the three Indians in the fray, Rajveer Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ayush Rudraraju could make it to the six-man finals. At the beginning of day three where two finals are on schedule namely the men’s and women’s team skeet competitions, India stands second on the table behind the USA.

The Americans won six medals in all on Thursday including three gold medals led by their reigning Olympic champion William Shaner in the men’s 10m Air Rifle. France and Belarus won the other gold medals on the day, besides India.

